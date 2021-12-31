Southside Behavioral Health & Local Police Departments Partner for 6th Crisis Intervention Training

Southside Behavioral Health continues its commitment to serve the counties of Brunswick, Mecklenburg, and Halifax by hosting its sixth Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) 40-hour core training class. This important training ensures individuals with behavioral health needs receive an appropriate response from trained officers in times of emergency. It also assists these individuals in receiving the necessary care to keep them out of our local prison systems.
Crisis Intervention Team training is a nationally recognized week-long class. In this most recent session, we graduated a total of 10 participants.. The class was made up of one trooper with the Virginia State Police, one officer with Brunswick County Sheriff's office, one 911 operator with Brunswick County Sheriff's Office,one officer with South Boston Police Department, two officers with Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office,one 911 operator with Mecklenburg County 911, one officer from Clarksville Police Department, and two officers from Meherrin River Regional Jail.
Instructors from various collaborative mental health professionals and law enforcement agencies covered topics relative to crisis intervention. In addition to all three counties participating, Meherrin River Regional Jail is also participating. Including this class, we have now certified 79 officers and 911 operators. Congratulations to the latest graduating class! Our next class will be held early next year..
The names for the picture starting on the first row from left to right are Karen Johnson HC 911, Instructor, Wanda Brock CIT Coordinator SBH, Chandria MRRJ, Sgt. Byrt Carnes MCSO, Danny Davis, SBPD, Chris Baird, MCSO, Erin Crandell, Mecklenburg County 911, Bethany Pendergrass, BCSO, and Alisha Waldron, Divisional Director Emergency Services SBH.
Second row: Ofc. Keontee Whitaker, MRRJ, Instructor, Sgt. Amy Jackson SBPD, Robert Becher, Clarksville Police Department, Instructor, Investigator Jamie King, MCSO, Dylan Bodek, Virginia State Police, Blake Bowen, BCSO, and A.J. Gage Ambulatory Crisis Stabilization Clinician SBH.