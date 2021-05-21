Mecklenburg County Deeds for April 2021

Donald W. Adcock, Jr. to Susan Elliott Franklin, Lot 43 section 1 Clarksville district for $10,000.
Nancy L. Adkisson to Bruce Vincent Cliborne, Jr., 2 parcels 149.26 AC & 0.631 AC Lacrosse district for $218,000.
Ted E. Allred to Nicholas Kenneth Benson, Lot 2 section 1 Bluestone district for $29,000.
American Advisors Group to Frances McDonald, parcel C 0.387 AC Chase City for $35,000.
William Daniel Aye to Virginia A. Bowman, 0.97 AC Chase City district for $23,000.
G. Nelson Baird to Spencer D. Moseley, 3 parcels Lacrosse district for $132,500.
Donald R. Baker to Joseph S. Hafner, Lots 40-43 block 1 section C Bluestone district for $6,000.
Bessie B. Barksdale to James T. Jefferson, 2 tracts Boydton district for $36,000.
Ned Stratford Barnes, Tr. to Michael J. MacLachlan, Lot 12 Fox Run Lacrosse district for $485,000.
Robert Franklin Barnette, Jr. to Rodney D. Worley, 1 AC Boydton district for $55,000.
Virginia M. Bates to Takeita Hepburn, Town of Chase City for $35,000.
Donald L. Benton to Johnny R. Barbee, Lots 15-K & 16-K River Ridge Lacrosse district for $120,000.
Donald L. Benton, Sr. to William Brad Yauilla, Lot 25-K River Ridge Lacrosse district for $150,000.
BGRS Relocation Inc. to Anthony D. Hise, Lot 2A 17.08 AC Boydton district for $289,000.
Terri L. Bitting to Carrie Holshouser, 0.92 AC Lot 15 section D Lacrosse district for $490,816.
Roger Boldin to Kenneth J. Oakley, Jr. to Lot 12 block 3 unit 2 Bluestone district for $500.
Robert H. Bortz to Anh V. Tranphuoc, Lot 47 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse district for $28,000.
Margaret W. Bost to Back Yard Living Designs of America, Lot town of Clarksville for $118,000.
Marcia Burton Boyd to Colleen P. Keenan, 2.00 AC Lacrosse district for $135,000.
Harvey Lee Brankley to Richard Dale McGee, parcel A 0.67 & parcel B 0.72 AC town of Chase City for $90,000.
Nate Carl to Bradford W. Cumbia, Lot 76-F section Fox Hollow Village River Ridge for $80.
Dorothy R. Clark to Edward William Youmans, parcel 1 122.83 AC & parcel 2 0.29 AC Chase City district for $227,000.
Evan Tyler Clark to Debi P. Smallwood, 0.462 AC Boydton district for $59,000.
Emory Clary to Paul Venus, Lot 133-H River Ridge for $5,000.
Robert J. Clayton to Tim A. Daffron, Lot 44 Section 2 1.36 AC Bluestone district for $13,000.
William H. Coleman to Jonathan A. Bagbey, 1.88 AC Boydton district for $225,000.
Community Memorial Hospital to Charles Benjamin, 0.482 AC town of South Hill for $95,000.
Robert W. Crisman to Lonnir Dominic Mazza, Lot 40 section A Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $110,000.
Michael E. Crutchfield to Roy E. Moore, III, 3.30 AC Boydton district for $18,500.
Gay S. Currie to Greenlight Investments, LLC, Lots 24-37 town of South Hill for $562,500.
Mark W. Davis to Mae Ferguson, Lot 121-B & 122-B River Ridge Lacrosse district for $32,500.
Robert L. Davis to William B. Bryson, Jr., parcel B 10.0 AC Lacrosse district for $22,000.
Jennifer Derrenbacker to Bethany P. Pendergrass, 1.12 AC Lacrosse district for $88,000.
Douglas O. Ditter to Stephen Andrew Pegram, Lot 79 section 1 Nocarva Palmer Springs district for $20,000.
Steven O’Ferrell Doyle to Lees Branch, LLC, parcels A & B 15.25 & 58.86 AC Lacrosse district for $192,000.
James W. Elliott, SP Comm to Paulino Hilario-Lopez, Lot 8 section 18 Boydton & Endley Town of Chase City for $21,000.
William L. Ellis, III to Wayne Ross Spencer, Lot 37 section B Buffalo Estates Clarksville district for $190,000.
Jonathan P. Evans, AKA Jonathan to Rafael G. Zuniga, Lots 7 & 8 town of South Hill for $159,000.
Louisa E. Fulk to John M. Hudnall, unit 7 section D Clarksville district for $18,000.
Christopher Scott Gagnon to Howard J. Easter, III, 0.31 AC rev lot 3 Bluestone district for $110,000.
William Ray Gordon, Jr. to Preston K. Lewis, Lots 2-5 South Hill district for $77,000.
Wayne Graves to James L. Clements, II, parcel town of Clarksville for $155,000.
Brandon Gray to BGRS Relocation, INC, Lot 2A 17.08 AC Boydton district for $289,000.
J. William Gray to David Michael Foye, Lot 6 section K Lacrosse district for $440,000.
Karen Greene to Reid-Ketner Investments, INC, 5.0 AC Bluestone district for $82,000.
Karl P. Groeger, III to Paul Alexander Correia, Lot 26 section A Palmer Springs district for $74,000.
Blanche H. Guitano to Edgar Olguin Munoz, Lot 3 town of Chase City for $62,000.
Otmar R. Guzman, Gregory Scott Matthews, 48.51 AC Lot 3 Palmer Springs district for $345,000.
Keith F. Hamilton to David Smith, 3.116 AC Lacrosse district for $209,000.
William C. Hargrove to Kendell Jackson, Lot 46A section B Lacrosse district for $372,752.
James O. Harmon, TR to Anglalenea S. Warriner, Lot 14 block 5 section D Oak Hill Park for $2,350.
Alexandria Haselman to Walter H. Moseley, tract 4 20.50 AC Buckhorn district for $35,000.
Hi-Wal LLC to James A. Moore, Lot town of South Hill for $62,000.
Thomas Richardson Hicks, Hobert G. Orton, III, Lot 3 0.71 AC Boydton district for $460,000.
Kathy W. Hite to Hannah M. Stembridge, tract S-2 5.33 AC Clarksville district for $60,000.
James H. Hobday, Jr. to Charles Frederick, Schroer, 5 AC Lot 28 Buckhorn district for $18,000.
Annie Gryder Holder to Joseph R. Inge, 1452 AC Chase City district for $180,000.
Larry Michael Hopkins to Charles E. Jones, Lots Bluestone district for $79,000.
David E. Housman to Robert W. Durham, 2 parcels Lots 53-L & 52-L Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Milton Lynn Hyatt to Berman J. Meadows, II, Lots 7-10 Clarksville district for $125,000.
Inter Metro Properties Limited to Joel Allen Wilson, Lot 2 1.00 AC Lacrosse district for $110,000.
Kristine P. Jackson to Clifford Wayne McGlone, Lot 67-A River Ridge for $15,000.
Timothy A. Jackson to John P. White, parcel 3 16.51 AC Chase City district for $72,500.
Niel Brent Jefferson to Niel B. Jefferson, Lot 20 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $130,000.
David J. Jones to Amy Renee Fredette, 2.56 AC South Hill district for $32,500.
Jason L. Jones to TKS2 LLC, 2.04 AC Buckhorn district for $90,000.
Robert Leon Jones to George H. Hicks, Jr., 0.55 AC Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Bernice Long Kelly to Raymond W. Terry, 1.686 AC town of Lacrosse for $25,000.
Vicky T. Kennedy to John M. Talley, Lot 2 Lacrosse district for $192,500.
Walter J. Klauer, Douglas B. Biggs, Lot 81 section 2 Champion Forest Lacrosse district for $9,500.
Ethel Klingenberg to Carrilee F. Spence, Lots 10 & 11 Greenwood Farms subdivision town of South Hill for $175,000.
Edward Judson Knott, III to Martin Tyler Deal, 9.0 AC Palmer Springs district for $740,000.
Phyllis C. Komber to Pine Lake, LLC., Lot 49 section B Buckhead Lacrosse district for $300,000.
Robert Joseph Krempl to Robert J. Krempl, 1/2 interest part of section 2 Big River Ranch Clarksville district for $109,000.
L & G Development, LLC to Lawrence W. Fleming, Lot 27R Grace Stone Estates 3.89 AC Clarksville district for $30,000.
Michael J. Lejda to Thelma K. Wilson, 3.21 AC town of Clarksville for $159,900.
Debra F. Lenhart to Travis A. Martin, Lot 136 62.2 AC Bluestone district for $18,500.
Lee O. Lenhart, Jr. to Henry Bernard Davis, 1.12 AC Chase City district for $85,000.
Wayne E. Lenhart to Henry Bernard Davis, 45 AC Chase City district for $99,000.
Vickie Frances Nichols Lester to Elijah Shabazz, Lot 23 R. T. Tisdale town of Chase City for $10,000.
William T. Lindenmuth, Rebecca B. Tobin, Lot 60 Buckhead Lacrosse district for $559,630.
Patricia Ann Linder to Stephen Andrew Pegram, Lot 17 section 1 Nocarva Palmer Springs district for $100,000.
Randall L. Mathis to Johnny R. Barbee, Lot 24-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $80,000.
Brandon Boon McGee to Charles H. Dowdy, III, unit 53 The Moorings town of Clarksville for $335,000.
McMichael Properties, LLC to Kevan P. Sherman, 1.63 AC Bluestone district for $190,000.
Thomas Lee Merritt to Samuel P. Carroll, Lot 47 Merrymount Palmer Springs district for $150,000.
Newton B. Miller, Jr. to Lexi Renee Pearce, Lot 2 5.04 AC South Hill district for $30,000.
Thomas Davis Miller, Jr. to Roger S. White, Lot 49 Palmer Springs district for $252,500.
Thomas Davis Miller, Jr. to TCD Construction, INC, Lot 52 Palmer Springs district for $268,000.
Dallas L. Mitchem to Kayshawnia W. Torres, Lots 40-55 & Lots 98-113 block C Chase City district for $54,000.
Vanessa I. Mole to Timothy Wayne Ittner, interest Lot 57 section B Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $120,000.
Monica Morris, Trustee of the to Ivy Land Company, LLC, Lot 36 section I Lacrosse district for $2,000.
Harry F. Neall to William Lloyd, Lot 3 Dry Creek Estates Buckhorn district for $222,500.
Mohanbhai C. Patel to Vasantkumar N. Patel, parcel Clarksville district for $135,000.
W. Wayne Paynter to Timothy W. Andros, Lot 18 Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse district for $143,000.
Lewis J. Piper, Jr. to William S. McCarthy, parcel Clarksville district for $55,650.
Herbert L. Platzke to John W. Mickel, 18.84 AC Chase City district for $45,000.
Herbert L. Platzke to Arthur L. Jensen, 2.72 AC Chase City district for $3,000.
Jerry Yancey Pool to Bobby O. Whitlow, 1.44 AC Clarksville district for $33,333.33.
Joanne R. Pruett to Loay Abdulrahman, Lot 4 block 3 town of Chase City for $23,600.
Norris Harlan Pyle to Stephen G. Riggins, Lot 65 unit 9 section B Clarksville district for $440,000.
Rebecca D. Ratliff to Jason L. Bradner, 1.77 AC Boydton district for $18,000.
Tammy Resendiz-Diaz to James R. Vanderbloeman, 7.52 AC Clarksville district for $204,900.
James O. Reynolds, Jr. to Bruce T. Allen, Lot 13 Najobe Point Clarksville district for $2,000.
James O. Reynolds, Jr. to Bruce T. Allen, Lot 12 Najobe Point Clarksville district for $325,000.
Jeffrey M. Rhodes to Patrick F. Teen, Lot 5 Palmer Springs district for $122,500.
Helen L. Rickman to Norman H. Simmons, town of Chase City for $61,000.
Richard L. Roadcap to William L. Pearce, Lot 13 section T Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $92,000.
Helen A. Robinson to William L. Pearce, Lot 6 Thompson Road Estates Lacrosse district for $51,200.
Betty Jean Rogers to Anna L. Korman, Lot 13 section F Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $17,000.
Keith Douglas Saunders to Carl W. Hewitt, Lot 84 & 86 section Hare Village Lacrosse district for $40,000.
David Savopoulos to Retroland, INC, Lot 40 Cliffs on the Roanoke for $7,000.
Richard A. Shaw to Robert W. Thomas, Lot 5 Long Grass Shores Palmer Springs district for $425,000.
David G. Singleton to Glen D. Bohannon, Lot 54 Bluestone district for $475,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Audry F. Crenshaw-Valentine, Lots 20 & 21 town of South Hill for $450.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Freeman Companies, LLC, 0.224 AC town of South Hill for $5,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Fred Strickler, Lot 1 section D block 8 Buckhorn district for $850.
Lindsey Smiley to Thamera K. Smith, Lot 12 block E Northington Heights town of South Hill for $195,000.
Susan L. Smith to Steven A. McCauley, 10.386 AC parcel III Palmer Springs district for $15,000.
Lanette Etrice Smithson, Exor to George Hurt, 0.372 AC town of Chase City for $7,500.
Ernestine Soller to McMichael Properties, LLC, Lot 102 Roanoke Point subdivision unit 8 section C Clarksville district for $15,000.
Kenneth F. Spear to Chris Cole, Lot 50 Holiday Shores Clarksville district for $120,000.
Christopher Michael Spearman to Darrell S. Thacher, Lot 17 section B High Meadows 1.06 AC Bluestone district for $449,000.
Eloise H. Spencer to Vincent Francis Gurneau, 2 parcels 6.29 AC & 0.02 AC Clarksville district for $185,000.
Theresa E. Sprouse to Jacob L. Saxton, Lot 48 Fox Run 0.618 AC Lacrosse district for $122,000.
Barbara Spurlock to Scott D. McDonald, 12.40 AC Clarksville district for $135,000.
David J. St Laurent to R. B. Real Estate, LLC, Lot 52 0.75 AC Cliffs Prestwould Bluestone district for $117,500.
Jody Kay Steagall to Bryan Paul Messick, Lots 1 & 2 town of Clarksville for $308,000.
Tanglewood Shores LLC to William L. Pearce, Lot 31 section P Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $1,200.
John T. Taylor to Travis Glenn Lyons, Lot 15R Lacrosse district for $550,000.
Peggy D. Taylor to Frank C. Tiano, Lot 113 unit 7 section D Roanoke Point Clarksville district for $5,000.
Coy Weldon Teasley, Tr to David Haight, Lots 137, 138, 139 & 139A Joyceville Lacross district for $930,000.
Aaron C. Thomas to Brian P. Haney, Lots 5, 4, & 4D Lake Front Farms Clarksville district for $128,000.
Dylan W. Thompson to Kelli R. Kinard, Lot 3 0.67 AC Walnut Hill South Hill district for $160,000.
Gregory W. Thrift to Nicholas R. Thompson, 7.84 AC parcel A Palmer Springs district for $100,000.
Albert Toombs to Frederick Taylor, Lot 8 town of Chase City for $1,500.
Gloria J. Townsend to David L. Hite, Lot 2 0.987 AC Boydton district for $5,000.
Gloria J. Townsend to David L. Hite, 20 AC Boydton district for $18,000.
Richard Varner to RV Capital LLC, Lot 13 section D Lacrosse district for $13,000.
Dixie Walker to Dakota Lynn House, Lot 17 1.16 AC Lacrosse district for $177,500.
R. Kevin Walker to Kevin W. Edmonds, town of South Hill for $51,000.
Richard Kevin Walker to Hope Estates LLC, 1 AC South Hill district for $72,000.
Dennis Francis Walsh, Tr. to Brian Thomas Masters, parcel Chase City district for $84,900.
David W. Watko to William Dennis Hill, Lot 1 section I Indian Village Lacrosse district for $35,000.
Michael B. Way to David L. Monckton, Lot 65-L 0.01 AC Lacrosse district for $20,000.
James M. White to Marie M. Rose, Lot 2 Cedar Point Farm Clarksville district for $10,000.
James F. Wilkerson, Allen R. Williams, 2.59 AC Clarksville district for $120,000.
Gary D. Witz to Daniel A. Via, Lot 10 section U Tanglewood Lacrosse district for $308,000.
Ryan Worley to John M. Gonsalves, Lot 93-H Lacrosse district for $12,500.
Mary V. Wymer to Kelly J. McCleary, Lot 64-L Leisure Village Lacrosse district for $30,000.
Patricia Gale Yancey to Bobby O. Whitlow, 16.25 AC Clarksville district for $16,666.67.
William Brad Yauilla to William Dennis Hill, Lot 54-E Lacrosse district for $35,000.
James Anderson Young, Jr. to Samuel Bugg, town of Chase City for $5,000.
1145 Boyd LLC to Wanda Pettus Mosley, Lot 5 & 6 town of Chase City for $10,000.