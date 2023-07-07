Virginia Crop Acreage for 2023

Soybeans planted in Virginia were estimated at 570,000 acres, down 50,000 acres from 2022. Acres harvested for grain, at 560,000 acres, was 50,000 acres below acres a year ago. U.S. soybean planted area for 2023 was estimated at 83.5 million acres, down 5% from last year. Area for harvest, at 82.7 million acres, is down 4% from 2022.
Acreage planted to corn in Virginia was estimated at 530,000 acres, up 80,000 acres from 2022. Acres harvested for grain was estimated at 400,000 acres, up 60,000 acres from last year. The U.S. corn planted for all purposes in 2023 was estimated at 94.1 million acres, up 6% from last year. Growers expect to harvest 86.3 million acres for grain, up 9% from last year.
Upland cotton acreage in Virginia was estimated at 85,000, down 6,000 acres from 2022. The U.S. total upland cotton acreage is estimated at 11.0 million acres, down 19% from the previous year.
Farmers in Virginia intend to set an estimated 210 acres of burley tobacco for harvest. This was 40.0 acres below the 2022 level. Dark fire-cured tobacco acreage set was estimated at 100 acres, down 50 acres from the previous year. Flue-cured tobacco acreage was estimated at 11,500 acres, down 600 from a year ago. Flue-cured producing states acreage for harvest was estimated at 134,400 acres, 4% below last year.
Peanut growers in the Commonwealth planted 30,000 acres, up 1,000 acres from 2022. Producers expect to harvest 30,000 acres of peanuts this year, up 2,000 acres from 2022. U.S. peanuts planted was estimated at 1.58 million acres, up 9% from 2022. Area harvested for grain was forecast at 1.54 million acres, up 11% from last year.
Barley seeded acreage is estimated at 30,000 acres, unchanged from last year. Barley producers anticipate harvesting 6,000 acres for grain, 1,000 below last year. Barley planted for the Nation was estimated at 3.36 million acres, up 14% from 2022. Acres harvested for grain is forecast at 2.53 million acres, up 4% from last year.
Winter wheat seeded acreage in Virginia was estimated at 210,000 acres, 20,000 acres below the previous year. Acreage harvested for grain was estimated at 155,000 acres, 5,000 acres above 2022. The U.S. winter wheat planted area was estimated at 37.0 million acres, up 11% from 2022. Area harvested for grain was forecast at 25.7 million acres, up 10% from last year.
Alfalfa hay acreage in Virginia was estimated at 30,000 acres, unchanged from the 2022 crop. All other hay was estimated at 1.14 million acres, up 140,000 from a year ago. The U.S. all hay acreage was estimated at 52.0 million acres, up 5% from 2022.