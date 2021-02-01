VSP advises to take caution driving during winter weather

As we look towards the overnight hours, Virginians are reminded that roadways will be especially slick as temperatures drop. Those roads that may have been only wet and/or slushy earlier today will freeze overnight and remain slick into the early morning hours of Monday. State police is still advising folks to hold off on their travels until later Monday or even possibly Tuesday, depending on what their region has experienced in the way of snow, freezing rain, and ice.
From 12 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 31) through 9 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 31), Virginia State Police have responded to 362 traffic crashes and 321 disabled/stuck vehicles. The majority of the traffic crashes have involved only damage to vehicles and few serious injuries.
(Map of VSP Division jurisdictions: https://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm)
Richmond Division: 71 Disabled Vehicles & 117 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 30 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 39 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 39 Disabled Vehicles & 19 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 47 Disabled Vehicles & 60 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 49 Disabled Vehicles & 52 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 44 Disabled Vehicles & 46 Traffic Crashes
As of 9 p.m., state police are currently on scene of traffic crashes and disabled vehicles.
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Slow speed for conditions.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles
- Bridges ice over first.