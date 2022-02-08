Board declares masking in schools optional

MECKLENBURG, VA—Mecklenburg’s School Board held an emergency meeting Monday regarding COVID-19 guidelines. This meeting was called after a state judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order granting parents the option for their kids to not wear masks in schools.
The school boards of Alexandria City, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City, Prince William County and Richmond City filed a lawsuit at the end of January claiming that Youngkin’s Executive Order violated the School Boards’ rights and responsibilities. They also claim that the Order would make these counties’ COVID mitigation measures ineffective.
On Friday, Judge Louise M. DiMatteo ruled in favor of the seven school boards. Mask mandates are to remain in the seven localities for now. Judge DiMatteo determined that Governor Youngkin’s emergency powers do not override the powers issued to local school board’s by Senate Bill 1303.
Mecklenburg County’s School Board previously voted January 26 to continue with all other COVID-19 mitigation guidelines set forth by the CDC, but allow parents the option to opt their children out of mask wearing by sending a signed form in for the Nurse’s records.
This went against Superintendent Nichol’s recommendation to wait until a decision was reached by the state courts regarding the seven school districts’ lawsuit. As predicted at the regular school board meeting, a secondary decision needs to be made by the school board following the ruling of the aforementioned lawsuit.
Kelly Burns, Mecklenburg County’s School Nurse Supervisor, read aloud an email sent to the Board. Burns states that as required of her position, she is obligated by the CDC, the VDH, the DOE, the Administrative Team, the School Board, and the Governor, and “everything’s contradictory.” What the CDC recommends one minute, the VDH condemns and states is virtually ineffective the next.
“The goal of community mitigation is to reduce the rate of disease spread. We have been masking, social distancing, isolating, quarantining, and encouraging vaccination for going on two years at this point,” she asserts.
She continues, “Omicron does not discriminate, we are seeing people with one vax, two vax, three vax, no vax, and previously having COVID all being infected. What we are doing is not working. We are causing harm to our children. The CDC and the VDH have both said that masks are at best minimally effective. VDH further states that masks are harming children with delays in social skills, delays in speech and mental health concerns.”
Burns shared that in one middle school class they were quarantined for five days, someone was found positive and then the class was quarantined for five more days, then they came back for one day before another student tested positive and the class was quarantined for another five days, then came back for another two days before quarantining another five days. In total, the one class was out quarantined for a total of at least 15 days in January, after everyone was out of school the first week due to snow.
Burns cites quarantine leading to a lack of instruction and subsequently a lack of learning. Students with ADHD and autism rely on structure, as well as small group assistants at the elementary levels. She states that these standards are not being met due to Title I teachers being pulled to cover other classes.
Burns shared that she spoke with the Head of Epidemiologists and the Mitigation Specialists and was met with nonanswers when she asked, ‘Why are we not treating COVID like the flu?’ and, ‘What will let us get to the point where we can treat COVID like the flu?’
Following guidance from Superintendent Paul Nichols and School Nurse Supervisor Kelly Burns, the School Board put forth the following motion:
“Parents may opt out their children from wearing a mask with a form. Teachers and staff may opt out of wearing a mask. Masks will still be required on buses. No student will be sent home just because they are contact traced, unless they are symptomatic.”
The Board voted 6-2 in favor of the motion.
Students will still be required to wear masks on buses due to mandates from the Department of Transportation, and Mecklenburg County Public Schools requires that parents wishing to opt their children out of masking send the proper form to the school with their signature.