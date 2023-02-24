Citizen questions Council principles as rumors swirl about Town Manager’s future

Longtime South Hill resident Vernon Oakley, Jr. called the actions of Town Council into question at Monday’s meeting first asking why Town Manager Kim Callis was absent.
Mayor Dean Marion did not give much information due to “privacy reasons” but just simply said that Callis was absent for the night.
Oakley went on to applaud the Town Manager, specifically mentioning the amount of money that the Town has accumulated under Callis’ leadership and the cut backs to water and sewer costs for citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel that based on what circulates that a lot of backs have been turned on this town,” said Oakley. “Those of you in business expect us to support you, the businesses you own, the businesses you are associated with, and the businesses you are employed by. We elected you to serve and so far I am disappointed. I would go as far as to say that I find it embarrassing. I will now go and tell the world that I am a citizen and a voter in South Hill and I voted for some of these people. I won’t do it again and I will work really hard to make sure that your one term in office will be your only term.”
Though he did not specify which Town Council members he was referring to, Shep Moss, Gavin Honeycutt, Joseph Taylor, Ashley Hardee, and Michael Smith are the only members currently serving out their first elected term.
“For those of you who just came on the Board, if you even voted today you violated real principle because you have only been here a month. You could not have had personal knowledge, you could not have had time to gain experience, and you just made up your mind beforehand that that’s what you were going to do. It’s a shame that people take themselves [to be] more important than this town and this community. Rest assured that there will be other people who are extremely disappointed and find it embarrassing.”
Rumors began to circulate earlier in the year about Council making plans to terminate Callis though nothing has been confirmed publicly.
Callis’ leadership has been called into question in the past with accusations of employee mistreatment, abuse of power, and withholding information from Council members, the Mayor, and the public.
The town is currently involved in an ongoing F.O.I.A. lawsuit filed by Midlothian Attorney Richard Hawkins. Two documents were released by the town on February 9 in response to an order from Circuit Court Judge J. William Watson, Jr.
Those documents include a petition, signed by seven town employees, to the Personnel Committee requesting a meeting to discuss concerns they have experienced in their work environment. The petition reads, “We are aware that this should be brought to the Town Manager, however, these concerns involve the manager.” It goes on to request that the meeting take place in a “neutral location”.
The order also included the partial release of an unsigned employee complaint letter against Kim Callis on August 21, 2019. Though parts of the letter that were released did not mention Callis directly, it did list infractions according to the rules of conduct that could result in termination, which included “using intimidation tactics and making threats, sabotaging another’s work, and inconsistent rules and/or regulations for employees”.
Wade Crowder told Council on Monday that he was glad to see the Town Manager gone and “if he stays gone” he gives the town leaders a “thumbs up”.
“I didn’t like him and I still don’t like him so that was a good deed if he is gone and if he isn’t gone we need to get rid of him.”
Crowder said that town employees were not allowed to discuss issues with anyone but Callis because he thought himself to be “God, and everyone else is just white trash up under him”.
He was referring to a policy in the Town Employee handbook, adopted in January 2020, under Section 11-6: Rules of Conduct that states, “Failing to follow the appropriate chain of command includes, but is not limited to, reporting an employment or personnel matter directly to a member of Town Council or the Mayor”, which could result in a disciplinary action.
With this included in the policy, questions have been asked about the procedure for filing a grievance against the Town Manager.
In response to an email on January 13 from the Enterprise, Callis said that “an employee may file a grievance against the Town Manager as provided in Section 13-5 of the Employee Manual. As there is no Upper Management level above Town Manager the process would begin at Step #3 [in the grievance procedure].
According to the handbook, Upper Level Management (Step #3) directs all grievances to the Town Manager, who then has five days to meet with the employee, witnesses, and the Human Resource Manager.
In the same email, Callis was asked, “If the Town Manager only answers to Town Council and employees are not permitted to discuss Town matters with Council members, who (what employment position) handles grievances/ complaints against the Town Manager?”
Callis responded, “With any grievance procedure, whether against the Town Manager or another employee, employees have the opportunity for the grievance to be heard by a three person panel or the Mecklenburg County Circuit Court.”
A panel hearing is Step #4 in the Town’s employee grievance procedures but ends with “the Town Manager shall promulgate rules of conduct for panel hearings”. There is no specific policy for filing a complaint against the position of Town Manager.
Crowder also stated that Town Attorney Howard Estes did not need to be present at every Council meeting. “If you keep your nose clean and do what you’re supposed to do, you don’t need a lawyer here all the time. A lawyer is just for when you are trying to cover your butt and stay out of trouble.”
Crowder finished his three minutes with questions about alleged funds he said the town received for the construction of the Tobacco Heritage Trail. Unlike surrounding areas, South Hill’s Tobacco Heritage Trail runs through the streets of town guided by signage.
Crowder did not say why he thought the town had received such funds but that he had gone to town hall with his questions and was directed to the Planning Commission with no luck finding answers.
“I still haven’t found out where that money went to. I reckon it was right much. Either they had to invest it in something or somebody took it. I don’t know which way it went but I haven’t seen anything done with the Tobacco Heritage Trail money in South Hill.”
Director of Municipal Services C.J. Dean says, "The Town of South Hill has only paid to be a member of the Roanoke River Rails to Trails, Inc.(RRRT), the parent organization of the Tobacco Heritage Trail. Annual dues from South Hill to RRRT are $500.00."