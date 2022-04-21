Nellie Jo’s—one of Chase City’s newest businesses, located at 126 North Main Street—is celebrating its first month doing business in town.
While this is their first time with a brick-and-mortar shop, this isn’t Angie Evans’ first experience in the antiques and vintage business. Angie has hosted her own booth in antique malls for eight years including the Market in Clarksville, Treasures in South Hill, and The Village up in Keysville.
She decided to pursue opening up a physical shop after her daughter-in-law Ali Thompson expressed an interest in learning the business.
“It’s always been a dream to have my own store. I thought this was the perfect time since she wanted to learn it. What better way to learn than by having a store that you actually have to keep up and keep going?” she shared.
Angie had no issues finding a location in Chase City. However, she did look into rental properties in both Clarksville and South Hill first and stated that the rent in both towns was “way too much for a start-up company.”
She spoke with Town Manager Dusty Forbes who told her to talk to Matt Chumney. Chumney—whose shop is located right next door—had just bought the building. Angie’s timing was perfect; she was the first one to talk to Chumney about renting.
Angie is most excited to offer a place for local small business owners and crafters to sell their goods just as she was able to do. She originally placed an ad on Facebook Marketplace that she had to close three days later due to an overwhelming response of prospective vendors. Currently, the shop is hosting a handful of vendors including Cee Hart Creations and Leach Wood Works, but Angie hopes the shop will be able to help vendors even further in the future.
Angie originally began the booth while living in Maryland. During her time there, she saw businesses that offered their services to small crafters and businesses to sell their products online. “They just do Ebay, that’s all they do. You go in, you drop your stuff off and they handle everything and then mail you a check when your stuff sells,” Angie said.
She’s thought about doing something similar once the business has settled in; she’s seen a need as a lot of vendors here tend to be older folks who don’t know how to set up online shops themselves or are intimidated by the world of online selling.
Nellie Jo’s is still gauging what Chase City wants to see from the store. Angie says that she asks nearly every customer who comes in, “What would you like to see here?”
The most common response she’s heard is that people want a shop where they can go to grab a gift without having to travel to either South Boston, South Hill or further. Additionally, they’ve heard a big demand for garden flags. They’ll begin looking at what they can do to satisfy both of the community’s wishes.
For now, Nellie Jo’s will focus on getting settled then creating an online website. Their current schedule is as follows: Closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesday; Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays open from 10a.m. to 5p.m.; Saturdays open from 9a.m. to 4p.m.
To prospective business owners Angie Evans shares this advice, “Anybody who has a dream, bring it on; Chase City’s ready for you. Chase City wants you there. With Microsoft coming in, we know Chase City’s going to grow. We know it is.”