Small Business Spotlight: Queena’s Beauty Supply

Queena Smith opened shop in August 2019 with the mission of empowering Chase City’s women. Queena’s Beauty Supply welcomes all queens to the store with products such as wigs, braided hair, earrings, sunglasses, masks and countless other beauty products.
“Queens empowering queens” is the store’s mission statement. Smith dedicates her time to meeting the beauty needs of her clientele, as well as providing a positive and warm environment to foster connections.
Smith stated, “There’s a lot of young African-American women—and women in general—that need something uplifting.” She later continued, “The object is to cater to everybody, I’m not just catering to African-Americans. It’s to cater to everybody; I want people of every color to be able to come shop at my store and find something that they can use. The objective is to get as many people to come shop here as I can.” Smith shared that she makes sure to stock products that her customers enjoy and look for.
Smith is a nurse by trade, working for Chase City Health and Rehab, but has recently set that to the side to focus full-time on her business. She is currently working on nail technician courses, to offer the service in the future.
Currently, the shop has two hair braiders and a beautician on staff.
Hours have recently changed from 10a.m. thru 5p.m. to now 10a.m. thru 6p.m. There is a Facebook Group under “Queena’s Beauty Supply” where braiders, stylists, and photographers post when they have openings. Flash sales and other special deals are also shared under the group page.
The shop has been blessed to have not had any staff members fall sick during the pandemic. Smith shared that they closed for about a week, but have been lucky to no run into any issues since.
The Beauty Supply store works closely with other small businesses such as Self Care by Jana, assisting by promoting and stocking their products.
“It’s more than just a beauty supply store to me,” Queena stated. “It’s something to empower women; it’s to make women feel that they are beautiful inside and out. When you come in, hopefully you’ll feel better when you leave out the door.”