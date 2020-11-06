Updating: 2020 General Election Results

While citizens hold their breath for the Presidential race to be called, Virginian ballots have been counted. Virginia as a whole was called Tuesday night in favor of Presidential nominee Joe Biden, but Mecklenburg County was overwhelmingly in support of incumbent Donald J. Trump. Mecklenburg County had a whopping 9,232 votes for the 45 President of the United States. There were 6,751 for challenger Joe Biden.
Looking down the ballot, Mecklenburg also supported Republican candidate Bob Good’s nomination for Representative Denver Riggleman’s open seat. Good beat out Democratic newcomer nominee Cameron Webb by 58.17% to 41.83%.
Similarly, Mecklenburg residents voted largely Republican for the Senate seat as well. Mecklenburg cast 55.97% of the vote for Republican Daniel Gade, and 44.03% for Democrat Mark Warner.
Ultimately, Virginia elected Democrat runner Joe Biden for presidential office, Democrat Mark Warner for Senate, and four Republicans for Representative seats.