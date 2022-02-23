Trailers being stolen in Mecklenburg

Recently the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has been dispatched to several locations ranging from Baskerville Road, Antlers Road, Redlawn Road, and the Buggs Island Road area for stolen utility trailers.
During a few of these incidents, the trailers had been secured to vehicles or via secure locking mechanisms in order to prevent theft. These mechanisms have been removed in order to steal the trailers.
One of the trailers contained lawn mowers and hedge trimmers.
If you see anything suspicious or have any information regarding this crimes, please contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (888) 624-2207 or call the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at (877) 676-8477 where you can remain anonymous.