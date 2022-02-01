Local students earn JMU Fall 2021 President’s List & Dean’s List honors

HARRISONBURG, VA-- James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the president's list for the fall 2021 semester.
- Molly Lawson of Chase City, who is majoring in communication sciences & disorders.
- Joshua Lipscomb of South Hill, who is majoring in finance.
- Molly Hatchel of South Hill, who is majoring in nursing.
- Ella Patton of South Hill, who is majoring in secondary education.
- Gabrielle Boswell of Buffalo Junction, who is majoring in history.
The following students made the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn dean's list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.
- Jennifer Hammack of Baskerville, who is majoring in writing rhetoric & technical communication.
- Sean Shafer of South Hill, who is majoring in English.
- Paige Jennings of South Hill, who is majoring in health sciences.
- Christian Williams of South Hill, who is majoring in psychology.
- Hallie Vaughan of Buffalo Junction, who is majoring in health services administration.
