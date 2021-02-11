Victoria woman killed in MV crash

At 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 3), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 8500 block of South Hill Rd.
A 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound tractor-trailer on the driver side. The impact caused the Impala to spin further into the northbound lane and it was struck by a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The driver of the Impala, Sheila D. Joyner, 47, of Victoria, Va, was transported to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The drivers of the tractor-trailer and pickup truck were uninjured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.