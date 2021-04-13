Damian Ashworth, charged in the shooting death of Anthony Raekwon “Rae” Roberts that took place in July 2019, has been found guilty of second degree murder. Ashworth—who was 17 at the time of incident—was originally indicted in October 2019 on second degree murder charges. Ashworth has was also found to be guilty of felony homicide and aggravated malicious assault by the jury of fourteen. Ashworth was facing the additional charges of non-capital murder; use of a firearm in commission of a felony, first offense; use of a firearm in commission of a felony, second offense; attempted capital murder; shooting a firearm from a vehicle; shooting a firearm in a public place; shooting in commission of a felony; malicious wounding; and malicious assault.
Hayleigh Hylton of Brodnax was indicted as an accessory to murder on November 2019. According to an article by Susan Kyte of the Mecklenburg Sun, Hylton was handed the lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact. Hylton’s court date is set for May 17.
The Mecklenburg County Circuit Court met on Monday, April 5 to begin the projected five day trial presided over by Circuit Judge Stephen Anderson Nelson. Jurors and the public were presented with an opening statement first by the Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Nash then one from Ashworth’s private defense lawyer, W. Montgomery.
On July 17, 2019, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a shooting at the intersection of Market Street and Seventh Avenue. Anthony Roberts had been shot four times, once in the hand, twice in the chest, and once in the head. Roberts was taken to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Prosecuter Nash brought forth six witnesses on the first day of trial—among whom were Roberts’s mother and grandmother as well as Clarksville PD Officer Brent Inscore. Officer Inscore was the first to arrive on scene, and corroborated other witness accounts that Roberts was unarmed. Inscore assisted ambulance workers in moving Roberts from the scene; Roberts was still alive when he was loaded onto a stretcher. Also collected at the scene of the crime were two 9mm shell casings.
Nash also noted that Inscore was on scene when Ashworth was later apprehended. Earlier, Nash had presented footage taken from the 7-Eleven that appear to show Ashworth 20-30 minutes before the incident took place. Ashworth was wearing different clothing when he was later apprehended by Officer Inscore.
During his testimony, Inscore noted that Ashworth appeared to have drops of a red, blood-like substance on both his leg and shoes. His shoes appeared to be the same pair that was seen in the footage that was presented.
Upon inspection of Ashworth’s home, police found a 9mm Ruger pistol discarded in the woods, clothing spattered in what appeared to be blood shoved into a closet, a 9mm magazine, a 9 mm box—which Nash noted held the same serial number as the discarded gun—, as well as Hylton’s car which appeared to also have bloodstains on the passenger side door. Nash mentioned in his opening statement that blood and DNA found at the scene of the crime and at Ashworth’s home matched Roberts.
Montgomery gave a short statement expressing that he expects the jury to find Ashworth acted reasonably in self-defense. He asked the jury to wait and hear all evidence before deciding Ashworth’s fate.
The trial lasted three and a half days, and the jury deliberated for six hours before returning the eight guilty pleas. Ashworth will be sentenced on July 23 by Judge Nelson—he is being sentenced by the judge rather than the jury in this case because he was a minor at the time of the crime.
Ashworth has been returned to Meherrin River Regional Jail, where he has been held since charged.