New App Helps Virginians Apply for COVID Rental Assistance

Tenants and landlords in Central, Southside and Western Tidewater Virginia who need help applying for the Virginia Rent Relief Program now have a toll-free number to call to receive that help: (866) 995-5595.
Virginia Legal Aid Society operates the toll-free line. VLAS, like other legal aid societies in the state, has hired people dedicated to guiding applicants through the process. The workers are similar to state navigators who help people enroll in insurance through the Affordable Care Act. When fully staffed, VLAS will have seven people, including two who speak Spanish, to help people apply to the Virginia Rent Relief Program (RRP).
The toll-free assistance arrives as a July 31 expiration date approaches on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions of tenants for falling behind on rent payments. The moratorium was intended to protect the public’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia RRP is designed to support housing stability during the coronavirus pandemic. The RRP provides financial assistance for rent payments for eligible households, including rent payments past due since April 1, 2020, and future rent of up to three months. Tenants and landlords can apply directly.
Anyone interested can see if they are eligible and receive useful help at our online interactive guided app bit.ly/VaRentRelief or by calling our Rent Relief number, 866-995-5595.
VLAS’s website offers a COVID Resource Guide at vlas.org/covid19/. VLAS also provides legal information to the public on housing, access to health care, income and public benefits, family issues, special education, consumer lending, and other issues at vlas.org, and advice, representation, and referrals at no cost to low-income families and individuals with these problems by calling 866-LEGL-AID (866- 534-5243).
Virginia Legal Aid Society is a nonprofit law firm that provides legal information, advice and representation in civil cases to underprivileged individuals and families. Since 1977, VLAS has been the only institutional provider of such services in Central, Southside, and Western Tidewater Virginia. VLAS attorneys and paralegals use legal skills to solve problems in housing, access to health care, income and public benefits, family issues, consumer lending and assets. Our mission is to resolve serious legal problems of vulnerable people, promote economic and family stability, reduce poverty through effective legal assistance, and to champion equal justice. See vlas.org for more.