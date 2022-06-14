Citizens demand something be done about wandering dogs

CHASE CITY—Town residents raised concerns over the growing amount of wild dogs that wander around at all times. One resident—Clara Sands—asked the council if there is an ordinance in place to deal with the dogs; “Every time I step outside—and I walk everywhere I go except my job—sometimes Rottweilers or pit bulls are walking around and I’m afraid to walk because you don’t know whether or not they’re going to attack you or not and they tear up your trash,” she stated.
Sgt. Stembridge let her know that there is an ordinance for a leash law, but the problem comes with enforcing it. “If we are able to find the owner of the dog we’re able to enforce it. But…there’s a lot of strays running around that we can’t find the owner of the dog. We’ve contacted animal control the best we can when we do find the problem, but that’s the most we can do at this point.”
He continued to explain that while the police department would love to catch a lot of them, they don’t have a way to transport the animals. Additionally, the county is, “strung thin with their animal control people all over the county. Usually when we do catch a dog or animal we have to wait 30 to 45 minutes for animal control to come from wherever in the county to pick it up.”
Someone asked if you can shoot a dog that’s on your property. Stembridge responded that you cannot. Asked to elaborate, he explained that you can shoot a dog if it is attacking you, but you cannot shoot one for just being on your property.
Another citizen—Ellis Valentino—continued the discussion. He shared that in the past month he’s had to call the Sheriff’s Office twice for two different wandering dogs. He tried to call Animal Control on a weekend for the second instance, but no one answered.
Valentino stated that the problem wasn’t taken care of until he got in touch with Chief Jay Jordan who promptly got in touch with animal control. He continued sharing his frustration that animal control is not available on the weekends and that he had to bother the police with this “trivial matter.”
Sgt. Stembridge stated that the next time he sees wandering dogs he should call the CCPD so that they can notify animal control faster than if you call the Sheriff’s Office. Part of CCPD’s duties is to handle these calls by getting in touch with animal control directly.
Valentino interrupted and reiterated, “Why am I taking you off you duty as patrol?”
“That’s my job, sir,” Stembridge responded. He added that it, “is what the town council expects us to do.”
Valentino stated, “If I have to take this to civil court I will!” To which Councilman B.J. Mull explained, “You’re talking to the wrong council. You need to take this to the Board of Supervisors. They employ the dog catchers.”
“If I have to talk to a Board of Supervisors, why do I have a mayor of this city?…Because you can’t do anything?” Valentino asked.
B.J. Mull repeated, “You’re getting mad at the wrong people…We govern the city—the county pays for the dog catchers.”
Valentino expressed again that he doesn’t appreciate that concerns about wandering dogs are passed on rather than having someone “take action.”
B.J. Mull replied, “[Sgt. Stembridge] just said he’d take action.”
Valentino repeated, “It’s disgusting you bring law enforcement to do animal control!”
Mayor Fahringer mitigated by repeating that Valentino needs to take the issue to Boydton at the Board of Supervisors next meeting and volunteered to go with Valentino.
Citizens were also present to represent MacCallum More Gardens at the preceding Public Hearing for the FY23 budget.
Richy Richards began, “Now that things have opened up again after COVID, [MacCallum More Museum and Gardens] need financial assistance with keeping the gardens open on the weekend as a Visitor Center for Chase City.”
Richards brought with him items dating back to 2015 in which town council discussed giving additional funds to the gardens on top of the $6,000 a year for operating expenses.
He shared that MacCallum More has not received that kind of financial help in years but that it is no longer enough. They have been lucky to receive help from volunteers in the past, but most of those volunteers have either moved on and away or passed on leaving them in need of help especially now that minimum wage has risen.
In order to keep workers in the Visitor Center on Saturday from 10p.m. to 5p.m. and then Sunday’s from 1p.m. to 5p.m., they would need $6,292 just to meet the payroll.
“We are having more and more people coming. They are showing up on weekends but they can’t go in the gift shop, they can’t go in the museum, and they can’t go in the garden past the Hudgens House. We have had some people who have contacted us and wanted to know ‘Why aren’t you open on the weekends? Almost all museums are open on the weekend.’ We’d love to be open on the weekend, but we just don’t have the manpower to keep the gift shop going,” Richards expressed.
He stated, “If it’s going to be a Visitor’s Center it should be open when visitors come.
Beverly Wood, also representing MacCallum More, further explained, “I think the issue for us is that because we are acting as the Visitor’s Center for the town of Chase City, we believe that should be an item on the budget.” MacCallum More takes care of paying staff Monday through Friday, but “the weekend work again is what we need assistance for and it should be a line item on the budget.”
Town council later voted to adopt the new FY23 budget as represented in the Agenda Packet for this month’s meeting. The full proposed FY23 budget can be found online at chasecity.org/the-town/government/agendas-minutes#/.