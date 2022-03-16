Chase City apartment complex moves forward

The Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors kicked off their regular Monday night meeting with the approval of a special exception application Eric and Anita Middleton of Clarksville.
The application requested the use of an existing building located at 3309 Shiney Rock Road for a hair salon. At the recommendation of the Zoning Commission, the request was granted.
Director of Elections Jason Corwin notified the Board that the county would no longer be allowed to use the “Old Crowder’s Driving School” building as the location for Precinct 702 voting.
“We notified Mr. Carter and, he in turn notified Mr. Jennings about this change. Quickly the idea was mentioned to use Williams Grove Baptist Church. We got in touch with Pastor Andy Hargrove, and scheduled a meeting. The Mecklenburg County Electoral Board toured the facility. It was deemed to be a great relocation. There is a ramp that leads to the basement for easy access.”
908 voters are going to be impacted by the change and new voter cards will be sent to all of those affected.
A rezoning application was approved for TWO-W, LLC to use the location between 11633 and 11209 Highway 92 in Chase City for the construction of 10 apartment buildings, one club house, one maintenance building, and one community center. Gerald Hooton with B&B Consultants outlined the project for the Board.
Chase City Town Manager Dusty Forbes said that Chase City is “highly encouraged by the developers will to come to Chase City and build these apartments.” He continued, “We all know that the county is struggling for new housing. These will be market rate apartments and we are hopeful to get your approval to rezone this property so they can begin the work adding these apartments to Chase City. We don’t have any housing in Chase City so we need these apartments to help our population grow.”
Kurt Gravitt and Jonathan Billings have started a business called Lake Country Disposal, which, according to Gravitt, “provides a service to citizens of this county as far as collecting and disposing of household garbage”.
The business owners were in attendance to express their concern over a tipping fee that they are being charged to dump loads at the landfill.
“It was our understanding that the fee was already included in our county taxes. Every citizen of this county pays those taxes and handles that tipping fee. What we’re trying to do tonight is work with the county to get that waived.”
Gravitt claimed that the work that the business does saves the county money and is a long overdue service for the citizens of the county.
Chairman Glenn Barbour told Gravitt that they would go through the proper committees and evaluations and look into the issue.
Trudy Berry introduced herself to the Mecklenburg Board Supervisors as a candidate for the House of Delegates District 50, a seat that is currently held by Republican Tommy Wright.
In December the Board asked staff to develop a redistricting plan for the county. The original goal was to return to the Board with a full set of draft proposals, however, new laws and policies have altered the timeline required to prepare the redistricting maps.
The Town of South Hill became the starting point for the proposal instead of the entire county.
“First, the Virginia Department of Elections will no longer grant requests from local governments to split precincts,” said Deputy County Administrator Alex Gottschalk. “The Virginia General Assembly has also decided that there will be no more local elections in the month of May.”
Gottschalk provided the Board with different options on how to approach the redistrict mapping moving forward through the county. This is an ongoing process for the county and will be regularly reviewed by the Board.