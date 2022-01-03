First snow of 2022 leads to power outages across the county

Mecklenburg County received its first snow of the new year Monday, with a total accumulation of 1-4” across the county.
Mecklenburg County public schools preemptively cancelled school for Monday, which was originally scheduled as a Teacher Work Day. By 2p.m. Monday afternoon, MCPS subsequently closed schools for Tuesday due to icy road conditions.
Power shortages followed soon after the sleet turned to snow. The first of many outages were reported at approximately 7:30a.m. leaving around 2,000 mostly in the westernmost (Danville & Halifax) areas of Southside Electric and Mecklenburg Electric’s Coop maps. Dominion Energy also reported power disruptions to 199 customers in Mecklenburg at approximately 11a.m. By 4p.m., around 800 Mecklenburg Electric Coop accounts and 18,000 of Southside Electric’s members were still without power, but electric crews continued working tirelessly to try and restore power to the county.
At the peak of the storm—around 1:30 to 2p.m.—approximately 21,000 total residents were without power. Statewide, about a quarter of a million Virginian’s were effected by power outages.
The Virginia State Police also had a day full of work due to disabled vehicles and traffic crashes attributed to the weather. By 3:30p.m., VSP reported a total of 649 disabled vehicles and 653 traffic crashes statewide. Of those, 104 disabled vehicle and 97 traffic crashes were for the Appomattox division, which consists of Mecklenburg, Halifax, Lunenburg, & Charlotte counties as well as a few more. They received and fielded over 2,000 calls for service. No fatalities have been reported.
VSP urges those who can to not drive unless absolutely necessary, and for those who have to to be careful as any snow that melts today will turn to ice on the roads tomorrow.
WRAL & WDBJ both forecast sunny weather in the 40s for Tuesday followed by a mostly cloudy forecast with higher temps in the 50s Wednesday.