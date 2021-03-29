Virginia first in South to abolish the death penalty

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed the order on March 24 for Virginia to become the 23rd state to repeal the death penalty in the nation. The bill is slated to take effect beginning July 1, 2021.
Virginia has historically lead the nation in executions by law. The Espy File—a database of executions made in the United States and earlier colonies from 1608 to 2002—cites Virginia as executing 1,277 people by 2002. Since then, Virginia has come in second only to Texas with 113 executions.
The last prisoner executed by the Commonwealth was William Morva in July of 2017; Morva was convicted for the shooting deaths of Sheriff's Deputy Corporal Eric Sutphin and hospital security guard Derrick McFarland in Blacksburg in 2006.
As some may remember, a moratorium was imposed by court on capital punishment. The US Supreme Court set forth guidelines following the Gregg vs. Georgia case to make sure capital sentencing was upheld by the Constitution and did not fall under “cruel and unusual punishments.”
Governor Northam explained, “The death penalty system is fundamentally flawed—it is inequitable, ineffective, and it has no place in this Commonwealth or in this country. Virginia has come within days of executing innocent people, and black defendants have been disproportionately sentenced to death.”
Northam recounted the incorrect sentencing of Earl Washington, Jr. who was wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of Rebecca Lyn Williams in 1984. Police coerced Earl—who was deemed intellectually disabled—into confessing to the rape/murder and to three other sexual assaults. The other sexual assault charges were quickly disproven due to witness statements and other physical evidence. Earl narrowly avoided execution in 1985 and 1994 before finally being pardoned by then Governor James Gilmore due to DNA evidence proving his innocence.
Northam continued, “We can’t give out the ultimate punishment without being 100% sure that we’re right, and we can’t sentence people to that ultimate punishment knowing that the system doesn’t work the same for everyone.”
Only two men were currently on death row in Virginia: Anthony Juniper—sentenced to death after being convicted in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, two of her children and her brother, and Thomas Porter—sentenced to death for killing a Norfolk police officer. Governor Northam converted their sentences to life in prison without the possibility for parole.