Boil your tap water; failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.
The Virginia Department of Health and the Town of Chase City advises all customers to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution. This precaution is necessary because of a water line repair on West Sycamore Street.
Do not drink tap water without boiling it first.
Used boiled or bottled water for drinking, beverage and food preparation, and making ice until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to assure that the tap water is safe to drink. Bring all tap water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
If you cannot boil your tap water….
- An alternative method of purification for residents that do not have gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach (about 1/4 teaspoon) to each gallon of water. Stir the water and allow standing for at least 30 minutes before use.
- Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturer’s instructions.
We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water. Bacteriological samples will be collected to ensure water quality is satisfactory. We anticipate resolving the problem by 5p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
For more information call the Waterworks’ contact: C. F. Forbes, Town Manager at (434) 372-5136.