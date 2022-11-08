2023 Preliminary Mecklenburg Election Results

This article will be continuously updated to reflect final election results and numbers.
As of 11p.m. on November 8th, the results are as follows:
This year District 5’s Congressional incumbent Bob Good (R) sought re-election opposed by newcomer Joshua Throneburg (D). Bob Good has beat out his opponent this year by winning approximately 65% of the vote.
Boydton
Council Member Bill Thompson and first-time candidate Christopher Starke run for the mayoral seat vacated by longtime mayor Johnny Kirkland. Preliminary results show that this will be a tight race; at current, Starke is beating Thompson by 8 votes.
Of course, incumbents Ron Worley, William Coleman, and Paul “Ray” Cherry will have another term on the town’s council. We will update with the official numbers.
Chase City
Chase City’s Mayor Alden Fahringer has run for re-election unopposed.
However, the town’s council has three seat available and four candidates running. Incumbents James Bohannon and Brenda Hatcher are running against LaTrisha McCargo—who ran for School Board in 2020—and first-time candidate Rex Bruce.
Preliminary results project that both LaTrisha McCargo will join incumbents Bohannon and Hatcher on Chase City’s Town Council in 2023.
Clarksville
Vice Mayor Bruce Woerner runs unopposed for the mayoral seat left vacant by longtime Mayor Kevin Allgood.
Incumbents Danny Pittard and Chris Clarke have run unopposed for re-election, alongside newcomer Rick Buchanan for the three available seats. Robert Dennis—who was appointed to fill Mike Sizemore’s council seat in 2021, runs unopposed in Clarksville’s special election.
LaCrosse
In LaCrosse, Jeffrey D. Edmonds, G. Bryant Thomas, and Joseph E. Curtis run for re-election to the town’s council unopposed.
South Hill
There is no word yet regarding write-in candidates—therefore there are no preliminary findings to report on South Hill’s Ward 1 council seat race. The only candidate on the ballot, incumbent Lillie Feggins-Boone, runs opposed by write-in candidate Wade Crowder.
This year South Hill has five candidates vying for the three open council seats in Ward 2. Incumbents Mike Moody and Alex Graham are joined by newcomers Ashley Hardee, Jackie Hinman, and E. “Mike” Smith in the race for the three seats. Preliminary results project that Mike Smith, Mike Moody, and Ashley Hardee will take the three seats; however it is a tight race.