The Commonwealth of Virginia’s Board of Historic Resources added Canaan, the house of the Methodist minister, The Rev. Edward Dromgoole, Sr. (1751-1835), to the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register. The Virginia Landmarks Register is the Commonwealth’s official list of places of significant historic, architectural, archeological, and/or cultural significance. Following the listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register, the Department of Historic Resources forwarded the nomination to the National Park Service. Approved by the National Park Service, the property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on August, 9, 2021. Canaan will be one of only twelve historic sites in Brunswick County Virginia honored by being listed on both of these registers. This property is considered significant for its historic associations with Reverend Edward Dromgoole and his son, Congressman George Dromgoole, as well as an excellent example of Federal Period architecture in Brunswick County, Virginia.
Based on Edward Dromgoole’s contribution to Methodism and the fact that Canaan is the only extant home within Virginia that had once belonged to an 18th century Methodist circuit rider, the General Commission on Archives and History of the United Methodist Church had already designated the property as a worldwide Methodist Historic Site in 2020.
Built between 1796 and 1799 as indicated by dendrochronology, Canaan was the plantation home of Edward Dromgoole, Sr. and his wife Rebecca Walton Dromgoole. As one of America’s pioneering circuit riding preachers, Edward Dromgoole helped spread John Wesley’s Methodist movement in America during two significant religious revival movements called the First Great Awakening (1740-1777) and the Second Great Awakening (1785-1830). This led to the establishment of the Methodist Episcopal Church in 1784 under the leadership of Bishop Francis Asbury and Bishop Thomas Coke.
Edward Dromgoole, Sr. immigrated from Ireland to Baltimore in 1770 with a letter of introduction to Robert Strawbridge, the founder of American Methodism. After preaching for the newly formed Methodist movement in Maryland from 1772 to 1775, Dromgoole moved to Virginia in 1775 where he remained for the rest of his life ministering on the Brunswick Circuit in southside Virginia and adjacent North Carolina counties spreading the Methodist revival to those in the Church of England. The Brunswick Circuit is called “the Cradle of Methodism in America” because of the phenomenal growth of this movement during the First Great Awakening. Dromgoole served as a Methodist travelling preacher from 1775 to 1786, then became a local preacher who settled to preach in his neighborhood and to farm. In 1815 Bishop Asbury ordained him as a Methodist Episcopal Church elder. Asbury often stayed at Canaan to enjoy the hospitality of the Dromgoole family.
After his death in 1835, Edward Dromgoole’s son George Coke Dromgoole, resided at the property until 1847. George represented his region of Virginia in the state legislature for 13 years, then in Congress for 6 terms.
Canaan, a two-story, mortise-and-tenon timber frame dwelling, embodies Federal-period vernacular style. The property also features the remains of the kitchen’s stone foundation, a family graveyard where Edward Dromgoole, Sr. is buried, and a spinning house or workhouse dating to
at least 1803. The property sits on 16 acres of land near Valentines in Brunswick County. The Dromgoole House is located at 2772 Christanna Highway, Valentines, VA 23886. Visitation will be available by appointment after restoration.
The Old Brunswick Circuit Foundation is an historic preservation organization affiliated with the Virginia Conference Historical Society of the United Methodist Church. In 2008, this foundation purchased the Dromgoole House to preserve and restore the house and grounds. It plans to develop the site for meetings, cultural activities, pilgrimages, and retreats.
Carol Corker of Bracey, Virginia, did the lion’s share of research and writing for this nomination process. She is hopeful that the listing of this property on these historic registers will bring more attention to this important Brunswick county historical resource. She anticipates that it will highlight its value as a local platform from which to teach about the development of religion in early America and about life in general in southern Virginia during that period.
Interested persons may find more information about The Old Brunswick Circuit Foundation and the Dromgoole House at https://vaumc.org/oldbrunswickcircuit. To support the preservation efforts of the foundation, tax-deductible donations payable to The Old Brunswick Foundation may be sent to P.O. Box 385, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868-0385 (Memo line “to Dromgoole”); or payments can be made via PayPal at The Old Brunswick Circuit Foundation page at Facebook.com/OBCFVA/.