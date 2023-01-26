Interstate 85 shuts down as crews work to retrieve water-submerged vehicle

Last week the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department (SHVFD), Southside Rescue Squad (SSRS), Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team (MCSO), and Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 85.
According to SHVFD Chief Michael Vaughn the male driver of a Dually Pickup truck, hauling three passenger vehicles fell asleep behind the wheel, went between the bridge guardrails, and over the embankment into the river. The driver was attempting to get out of the chest high water when Vaughn arrived.
The straps broke on the first passenger car causing it to slam into the back of the cab pickup.
VSP and SHVFD personnel immediately went down to assist the driver out of the water and back to the shore. “We were able to get him to safety on the side of the highway and transferred him to SSRS on their arrival for on-scene medical treatment,” said Vaughn.
Interstate 85 traffic was backed up from the 2 mile-marker to Exit 4 (Bracey exit) as crews worked to retrieve the vehicles from the water. SHVFD Boat 7 was deployed to contain hazardous materials and assist with the protection of property and rigging of the vehicle for removal.