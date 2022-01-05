Meck EOC & volunteers find missing man within 12 hours

On December 28, 2021 at 23:47, the Mecklenburg EOC received a call for a missing 84 year old male. Deputies arrived on scene and conducted an initial investigation. Deputy Short deployed the Sheriff’s Office drone in an effort to locate the missing man using thermal imaging. K-9 Reba and her handler Deputy Don Blanton were requested to assist. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management was contacted to assist in the search. The VDEM requested the volunteers from the Commonwealth of Virginia Search and Rescue Team, the Virginia Police SRT, Virginia State Park Rangers SRT, and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Sheriff’s Office requested the help from Area 22 Virginia State Police. Members from all the Sheriff’s Office division joined in the search. A total of responding exceeded 25 searchers. At approximately 11:30 AM a member of the Commonwealth of Virginia Search and Rescue Team located the missing male (alive and well other than dehydrated) using his K-9 “Argo” with K-9 Alert. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those who participated in this search and a special thanks to Union Chapel Baptist Church. It is truly a joint effort that would be a difficult task for any single agency would like to handle. These volunteers, VDEM, K-9’s and SRT Team members are truly a valuable resource that definitely doesn’t get the recognition they deserve.