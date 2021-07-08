Boydton Library displays exhibition chronicling Women’s Suffrage

The Boydton Public Library will be displaying “We Demand: Women’s Suffrage in Virginia”, an exhibition from the Library of Virginia, from June 14 to July 16. This exhibition tells the story of the women of the Commonwealth’s campaign for their right to vote.
The exhibition—on display until July 16—highlights the stories of Suffragist front-runners such as Mary Elizabeth Pidgeon and Ora Brown Stokes. Pidgeon, a Clarke County native, was a field organizer for the National American Woman Suffrage Association. In 1918, the association sent her to Virginia to gather signatures in support of a women’s suffrage amendment to the Constitution.
Stokes, a teacher by trade, got involved through church and community work in Richmond at the time. She founded the Richmond Neighborhood Association in 1912 and the National Protective League for Negro Girls in 1916. In 1918, she became the first African American woman probation officer in Richmond. After the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, she and Richmond banker Maggie L. Walker led a massive voter registration drive enabling nearly 2,500 African American women to register.
The stories of Pauline Forstall Colclough Adams, Fannie Stratton Bayly King, Elizabeth Dabney Langhorne Lewis, Sophie Gooding Rose Meredith, Josephine Mathews Norcom and many more are on display at the Boydton Library. If you’re a fan of Virginia’s long history, or are just looking for something to do one of these hot afternoons, be sure to stop by the Boydton Public Library from now until July 16 to view the exhibition. For more information, call the library at (434) 738-6580.