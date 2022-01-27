Sheriff’s office seeks community’s input in locating suspects

Mecklenburg County’s Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook Monday, January 24 that they are seeking help from the public in locating eight wanted suspects.
- Timothy Watson of Chase City, VA for failure to appear capias
- Brian Minor for distribution of a Schedule I/II drug
- Ivory Hall for shooting in a public place
- Kamaric King of Baskerville, VA for failure to appear capias
- Larry Cook of South Hill, VA for failure to appear capias
- Michael Golding for probation violation
- Roy Henson of Bracey, VA for probation violation
- Antwan Coleman for breaking & entering
Both Ivory Hall and Kamaric King were reportedly apprehended by 10a.m. Thursday morning.
If you or anyone you know has information regarding these individuals, please contact the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477 or the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-624-2207.