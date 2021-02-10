Care Advantage Family of Companies Holds Hiring Event

Local company Care Advantage, Inc., headquartered in Chesterfield County, continues to grow, and serve more families during COVID, and is looking to hire for a wide variety of positions in their field and office teams. Many opportunities are available, both in personal care services and with the company’s skilled care division.
A full list of careers available is located on their website: careadvantageinc.com
“We are looking for amazing and passionate caregivers and clinicians,” said Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage, Inc. “Care Advantage is expanding, and we are trying to keep up with the ever-growing aging population, especially through the COVID pandemic. We are ready to help answer the call to service with compassionate and caring staff who have been provided the PPE and training needed to do their jobs. By hosting this career fair, we are hoping to tap into those individuals looking to help their community. We have so many ways in which people can help. We are one of the few home care agencies ready to care for COVID positive clients, so we need several caregivers to fill the roster.”
Care Advantage has over 26 locations in its family of brands in the state of Virginia. All locations are hiring caregivers to deliver exceptional in-home personal care. Both in person and virtual interviews are welcome.
Other positions available:
Registered Nurses
Recruitment and Employment Specialist Scheduling and Resource Specialist Licensed Practical Nurses
Nursing Supervisor
Occupational Therapists
Billing and Payroll Coordinator
CARE ADVANTAGE
Founded in 1988 and with locations across VA, Care Advantage is focused on providing our clients with the personal care services they need to remain safe, healthy, and happy in their home environment. Each care plan is tailor-made to suit the needs of both clients and their loved ones be it for personal care, companionship, or skilled nursing. All our caregivers are licensed, bonded and insured. Our rigorous hiring standards help to provide peace of mind for you and your loved ones.
