Mecklenburg County deeds through February 2021

George E. Abbott to Mathew William Condit, 2.81 AC Clarksville District for $196,000.
Milton R. Allgood to Wright Forestry, LLC, 23.8 Acres Boydton District for $23,500.
Jennifer D. Allman to David L. Spears, Lot 21 Section C Holly Grove Estates Lacrosse District for $220,000.
Lionel J. Bellegarde to Karl H. Stewart, Sr., Lots 6-9 Block 28 Prestwould Bluestone District for $225,000.
Benchmark Community Bank to Charles M. Hoover, Jr., Lot 49 Unit 9 Section A Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $5,000.
Robert H. Bortz to Patrick Haley, Lot 52 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse District for $24,500.
Williams E. Bottoms to Darryl A. Emory, Lot 49-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $10,000.
George L. Brown to Kimberly Anne Keck, 1.08 AC South Hill District for $5,000.
James M. Caggiano to Joseph C. Owens, Lot 62 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs District for $23,000.
Jerry T. Carter to Patsy F. Ray, Lot 5 Lake View Clarksville District for $320,000.
Augusta F. Carwile to Charles Royster Noblin, Unit No. 20 Town of Clarksville for $242,000.
Wallace L. Coker, Jr. to Carroll Foster, Lot 9 Section A Great Creek Landing Lacrosse District for $140,000.
Commonwealth Trustees LLC., Tr to US Bank Trust National Association, Tr., Parcel 1 & 2 0.452 & 0.63 AC Boydton District for $206,698.91.
Robert W. Crisman to Carl M. Enos, 1.25 AC & 3.75 AC Lacrosse District for $196,250.
T. Miller Davis, Jr. to Matthew Marin, Lot 34 Palmer Springs District for $253,500.
Bradley Dietz to Thomas Arthur Wilson, Jr., Lot 38 Section H Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $165,000.
Landis J. Dornak to Rag Man II Properties, LLC, Parcel 1 Lot 14 & Half Lot 15 Parcel 2 Lot 3 & Half Lot 4 Town of South Hill for $165,000.
Pat Watkins Edmonds to Albermarle Properties, LLC. Parcel Palmer Springs District for $427,230.
Joseph E. Epps to Christopher Whittaker, 0.17 AC Town of Chase City for $1,100.
Karen L. Epps to Christopher Whittaker, Parcel 1 Town of Chase City for $53,900.
Everett R. Fitzgerald to Neil Bertelsen, Parcel 1-A 1.5469 AC Town of Clarksville for $210,000.
William J. Gay to Jonah Caddell, Lot 30 River Ridge Lacrosse District for $8,500.
Randy L. Grady to Aaron L. Grady, Lot 3 Town of South Hill for $144,000.
Wayne Graves to Timothy K. Johnson, 1.3046 AC Town of Clarksville for $199,000.
J. Gregory Harper to Dan M. Milanesa, Tr., Lots 22-24 Tract 1 Town of South Hill for $225,000.
Patsy W. Hensley to Kenneth J. Gregg, Lots 69 &70 Unit 8 Section B Roanoke Point Subdivision Clarksville District for $205,000.
Bootsie Loraine Herder to James Thomas Poland, Jr., Interest Lot 12 Bluestone District for $101,297.67.
Steven Craig Herndon to Stephen A. Rhodes, Lot 20 Walnut Hill Section C Palmer Springs District for $50,000.
Andre F. Hickman Co-Tr to Virginia Electric & Power Co, 0.203 Tract Z-2504 Clarksville District for $10.
Jerry K. Hite to Lake Title & Escrow LLC, Parcel Town of Clarksville for $35,000.
Charles M. Hoover, Jr. to Nada L. Hundley, Lot 16 Section 1 Clarksville District for $21,500.
Tobert M. Horton to Robert G. Frazier, Lot 21 0.76 AC Peete Farm Palmer Springs District for $150,000.
Alphonso House to Calvin House, Parcel 7 Boydton District for $3,780.
Douglas E. Huff to Robyn Mr. Cook, 2 Parcels Clarksville District for $105,000.
Paul D. Jackson to Hiler Buffalo LLC, Parcel Town of Chase City for $45,000.
William R. Jernigan, Jr. to Glenn Vaughan, 4.05 AC Lacrosse District for $200,000.
Carole Gaskins Jett to William H. Bond, Lots 17 & 18 Section 3 Holiday Shores Subdivision Clarksville District for $445,000.
Clifford Byron Jones to David E. Brawley, Lot 14 1.26 AC Lacrosse District for $849,000.
Clifford Byron Jones to Robert Portman, 1.36 AC Lacrosse District for $5,000.
Brian Keaton to Bernardino Leyva Islas, 2 Parcels Lacrosse District for $16,000.
Katherine Axson Keel, Sub Tr to Tracy P. Dibble, Parcel Town of Clarksville for $38,000.25.
Joseph D. Leake to Valerie Garrison, Lot Town of Clarksville for $40,000.
Martin F. Leonard to Brandon Lee Perkins, 2.72 Acres Town of Boydton for $59,000.
Wesley G. Loftis, Jr. to Edward M. Brown, Lot 87 Unit 9 Section A Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $300,000.
Kendall Loraine Manuel to Miranda N. Dolchan, 2.0 AC Lacrosse District for $199,000.
Richard E. McLean to Anthony J. Ambers, Lot 18 & 19 Section L. Tanglewood Lacrosse District for $227,500.
Octerloney Bradley McDonald to Robert R. Sperlazza, Lot 11 Unit 7 Section A Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $620,000.
James W. McMillan to Jennifer Henley Caulder, Lot 13 Wildwood Palmer Springs District for $255,000.
Joe W. Messner to Ian Lindey, Lot 15 Town of South Hill for $265,000.
Cleonia Mae S. Miller to Brian L. Sykes, Parcel 1 Lots 9-11 Lacrosse District and Parcel 2 Lot 12 Lacrosse District for $6,000.
Thomas Davis Miller, Jr. to Philip F. Wagner, Lot 56 Palmer Springs District for $239,000.
Thomas Davis Miller, Jr. to William P. LaBranche, Lot 57 Palmer Springs District for $188,265.
Kathleen E. Moreen to Victor K. Williams, Lot 26 Section H Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $5,000.
Rebecca L. Morrison to Edward DiBrango, Tr., Lot No. 106-F River Ridge Lacrosse District for $8,5000.
Michael Neal to Joseph Edward Wolfe, Town of South Hill for $112,900.
Paulette W. Newsome to Wright Forestry LLC, 22.48 Acres Boydton District for $25,000.
Thomas A. Newton to Thomas Aubrey Chattman, III, 1.79 AC Boydton District for $135,000.
Darrell K. Nobles to Standley A. Wenner, Jr., 2 Parcels Lots 18-B & 19-D Section Deerchase Village Lacrosse District for $55,000.
Will A. Ober to Michael Pfusch, Parcel A 1 AC Parcel B 6.62 AC for $156,000.
Jennifer R. Outlaw to Ronald Craig Mayhew, Lot 30-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $7,000.
Dixie L. Owen to Daniel A. Wilbourne, 59.05 AC & 70.82 AC Bluestone District for $350,000.
John C. Pearson to Jeffery W. Parrott, 3.627 AC & 3.712 AC Town of South Hill for $452,500.
Pete & Pete Jr. LLC to J. B. Farms LLC, Lot 34 Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse District for $18,000.
Christina Phillips to Jessica Venable, 0.71 AC Clarksville District for $24,000.
H. Lawrence Sanderson, Tr. to Donald Alan Ghrist, Lot 9 Portside Subdivision Lacrosse District for $1,590,000.
Rita D. Saunders, Tr. to Brian Keaton, Lot 31 Section F Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $2,500.
Melissa Self to Christopher R. Branch, Lot 52 B Buffalo Village Lacrosse District for $3,800.
Sherri H. Sigworth, Tr. to Cort M. Martin-Castle, Parcel 13B 0.3073 AC Lots 138-142 Raynob Park Town of Clarksville for $130,000.
Angela K. Singh to Karen Pemberton, Lot 90 Section G Lacrosse District for $3,000.
Brandon L. Slaughter to John Withers Donaldson, Jr., 2 Parcels Bluestone District for $415,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. to David L. Hite, 9.0 AC Boydton District for $17,500.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. to Christopher Brake Perry, Lot No 93-L Lacrosse District for $500.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. to Richard N. Crenshaw, 6.04 AC Buckhorn District for $13,200.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Corey C. Taylor, 0.79 AC Town of South Hill for $47,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to James Barry Shearin, Jr., 3.00 AC South Hill District for $9,250.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Raymond W. Terry, 8.93 AC South Hill District for $26,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Kelvin F. Tucker, 0.69 AC Lacrosse District for $3,200.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Countryside Land Company, LC, 11 AC Boydton District for $21,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Countryside Land Company, LC, 2.51 AC Boydton District for $7,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Countryside Land Company, LC, 1.0 AC Boydton District for $5,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Kevin Bates, Lot 2 Block 2 Unit 2 Fairview Acres Bluestone District for $1,350.
Amanda Slemaker, Exor to Clayton C. Bryant, Jr., 173.99 AC Chase City District for $400,000. Steven Robert Semester to Patsy V. McGill, 31088 Sq Ft Boydton District for $85,000.
Cynthia Gill Smith to William L. Cross, 7.026 AC Lacrosse District for $14,000.
Peggy S. Spraker to McMichael Properties LLC, 3.3741 AC Parcel 1 Clarksville District for $67,000.
Sunsets on Water, LLC to Stanley S. Cockrell, 0.50 AC Palmer Springs District for $570,000.
Brian Kimball Toone to Michelle D. Cardoni, Town of Clarksville for $55,000.
Benjamin A. Warren to R-N-D Properties, LLC., 0.89 AC Town of South Hill for $35,000.
Ronald Ted West, Co. Tr to John P. Gibbs, 42.23 AC Bluestone District for $160,000.
Evelyn Johnson Williams to James M. Plaster, Lot No 1 Town of Chase City for $10,500.
Robert V. Wilson, II to Michael C. Burt, 2.40 Acres Buckhorn District for $35,000.
Woodland Holdings Inc to Hirst Properties, LLC, Lot 31 Cliffs at Prestwould Bluestone District for $170,000.
E. Bruce Wright, Jr. to Donald D. Brager, Jr., 5.99 AC Boydton District for $40,000.
Albert C. Yeh to Christian Leadership Renewal C, Parcel 1 0.64 AC Lacrosse District for $90,000.
Phyllis York, Jr to John D. Farmer, Jr., Lots 4 &5 Town of Chase City for $60,000.