Clarksville Chamber starts the New Year with their membership drive for 2022  

“Blossom with us” is our campaign motto for the 2022 Membership Drive here at the Clarksville Lake County Chamber of Commerce. Every January we send out well over 300 membership packet applications to partner with area businesses & organizations. In 2021, we had 225 members of the Clarksville Chamber. We love to have more!! The last few years have been tough on everyone, dealing with the pandemic and now inflation. The Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce values our members and we are proud to say we haven’t raised our membership dues in over 12 years. We are committed to assisting our current members and those who may want to join us.
Our primary purpose of this Chamber is to our members. Members are “preferred” businesses because they make the commitment to the purposes of the Chamber – to promote civic, economic, and area enterprises. Chamber members promote job readiness for youth, efficient public services, a positive business climate and solid customer service. This Chamber refers only investing members’ information throughout the year. We make thousands of referrals yearly via telephone, email and person-to-person, In our office alone, we handled more than 15,000 inquiries in 2021—phone calls, emails, social media contacts (Facebook) and people walking through our door, all asking questions and needing assistance with information.
We accomplished so much in 2021 even despite early restrictions in the first few months, and not without the help of our members & volunteers! In 2021 we held 12 main events: Wine Festival, Big Lake Flea Market, Lake Festival, Harvest Days, Trick or Treat the Avenue, Fall Lamppost Decorating Contest, Holiday Open House, Grand Illumination, Christmas Parade, and our Christmas Social, A new additions this year was the Catfish Crawl & Better Block in a Box. We had 5 "Business after Hours" events, 7 ribbon cuttings, assisted with 4th of July Parade, Cruise-ins/Lake Life Live concert series.
Not only does the Chamber organize, host and help at events, much time is spent providing the community with weekly news, bi-monthly newsletters, marketing efforts on Facebook, and recruiting new members. The Chamber also assists visitors, promotes Chamber Bucks programs, and continues to maintain the LOVE sign and 4 live stream cameras.
The Clarksville Chamber has been serving this community and county for over 50 years and hope that you know we could not do it without our members and community support! Please join our organization for another successful year by joining our organization of businesses. “Lets Get Growing.”
“Coming together is the beginning, Keeping it together is Progress and working together is success.”
We are all different, it’s the one thing we all share. Difference unites us. Joining your local Chamber of Commerce sets up all different kinds of possible alliances, including: new & key customers, local leaders, non-profit organizations, networking, Chambers ofCommerce, community recognition and support, coop marketing, and so much more.
Thank you, in advance, for supporting your Chamber and your community!