The planning commission has voted to move forward with setting a cap for solar within the county. Last month, they decided that a cap of 2,300 acres underneath panels would be the best for the county. A 2,300 acre cap will allow enough room for all of the established solar farms and the solar farms that are currently under development. This limit will only affect community solar as well as small-scale and large-scale solar; it not affect homeowners’ rights or business’ rights to install their own solar. The recommendation by the planning commission will head to the Board for a public hearing.
Stephen and Debbie Rhodes have submitted an application to rezone their property located on the south side of Epps Fork Road at its intersection with Mill Creek Road from Residential R2 to Residential R1a. Their realtor Tammy Mulchi explained that the property is currently under contract to be purchased, but was not at the time the request was submitted.
The property is actually listed with the adjoining 1.96 acres at 778 Epps Fork Road which is a vacation property for the Rhodes. They would like for the homes on the 1.96 acre property to be used as a vacation rental along with the house on the original property.
Mulchi stated that they still need to go through the building permitting process, but all the engineering work has been completed. However, she stated that they do not want a decision to be made at this time, as the current buyer is, “getting a VA loan and the lender would not like for the home to be recognized under any under any other zoning at this time, until it closes.”
Charles Reamy motioned to defer the vote for a recommendation.
The zoning office received an application by Scott Rogers for a special exception permit to allow for RV and boat storage of approximately 50 sites on a property that is currently zoned as Agriculture. The property is located on the east side of HWY 15 approximately one mile north of its intersection with River Oak Drive. Rogers shared that it’s just across from the VFW Hall.
Originally, the Lawson Jones Company had sold the dirt from the property back when the bypass was being built; nowadays, the area is flat and of no agricultural value. Rogers purchased the property with the goal of converting it to a storage area for large objects like boats and RVs. He envisions an open, but enclosed lot with fencing around it.
“I think the area needs something like this with more and more development occurring where home owners don’t necessarily have the option to have storage at their home for various reasons,” Rogers shared. He continued, "I think this is something that we could all benefit from and would help the community look better by having a nice place with some landscaping and well-protected fence.”
He’s currently work with the Department of Transportation as well as an engineer who is working on the driveway plan. However, he wasn’t able to get the actual survey done on such short notice. That is in the works. He received preliminary information from the engineering firm that there doesn’t seem to be any conflicts or problems. Rogers asked that the board approve the application with the contingency that the engineering survey be done.
David Brankley made the motion to recommend approval of the application; the motion carried.
An application was received from Brittany Pagett and Alfred Moore to rezone a property from Residential R-2 to Agriculture to allow for personal poultry on their property in Election District 8.
Ryan Pagett, Brittany’s husband explained that they currently house chickens on the property. It began when they found an abandoned red comet chicken at their family’s church. The Pagett’s autistic son fell in love with the chicken.
Before they found the chicken, their son was actually afraid of going outside because of bees, insects, as well as some sensory issues he had. However, after bringing the first chicken home and acquiring more, he’s been going outside much more often and has become more outgoing. Pagett added that his son looks forward to going outside to play with the chickens and collect their eggs. The chickens have become a sort of therapy animal for their son.
The chickens live in an enclosed coop so that there is not free-ranging going on.
The Pagetts, as well as some of the planning commission members, weren’t aware that you couldn’t house chickens without rezoning the property, which is why they have now submitted the application.
Charles Reamy made a motion to recommend the application for approval; he also joked that with the rising price of eggs, the Pagetts must be doing well. The commission agreed unanimously to approve the application.