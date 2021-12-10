Southern Piedmont Master Naturalist Certification Training

Have you heard that “Virginia is for Lovers?” It’s true! And if you are a lover of Southside’s natural beauty and rich diversity of wildlife, flowers, trees, and geology, then mark your calendar and attend one of our upcoming information sessions on how to become a Virginia Master Naturalist. Applications for the basic training & certification course will be taken throughout January, and the course begins in March. Join friends and neighbors as we embark on lifelong learning about those proverbial birds, bees, flowers, trees—and more—while volunteering to protect our natural resources.
The Virginia Master Naturalist program is a statewide corps of volunteers providing education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within our communities. Virginia Master Naturalists train for certification in a broad range of naturalist areas such as plants, animals, insects, geology, climate, and ecology to name a few, and then maintain that certification by participating in local volunteer projects related to stewardship and conservation of natural resources. The program is managed by Virginia Tech, and each year contributes millions of dollars’ worth of volunteer effort across the state. In 2020, despite the pandemic, volunteers contributed nearly 150,000 service hours – a value of $4.3 million. Our new Southern Piedmont Chapter will bring some of that value to Southside.
Our brand-new Southern Piedmont Chapter started forming over two years ago, as the “Southside Online Naturalist Group (SONG).” In partnership with the US Army Corps of Engineers, Tobacco Heritage Trail, and Occoneechee State Park, we have provided programs on topics including forestry, birding, native bees, herpetology, and nature journaling. We have completed local service projects, such as refurbishing a model Native American hunting shelter, restoring historic cemeteries, trail maintenance, and litter collection. We also participate in citizen science projects such as bird counts, wildlife mapping, and an oak tree genetics study. Transitioning to a chartered chapter of Virginia Master Naturalist will prepare members to better serve Southside with programs and service in the areas of naturalist education, citizen science, and stewardship/conservation of our natural resources. With our three Virginia State Parks, state and federal Wildlife Management Areas, and the new Southside Virginia Conservation and Recreation Complex (aka Falkland Farms), there is no finer a place to study nature and pitch in to care for our natural resources.
The process of becoming a Certified Virginia Master Naturalist begins with enrolling in a basic training course and completing a volunteer service project. Our training course will begin in March 2022. All adults are welcome regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status. Older teens may join if a parent
participates.
Learn more about the program, training, and how to apply at one of these upcoming information sessions, or call Terri at (703) 942-6321:
- Saturday, December 18, 2021 10:30-11:30 a.m. Chase City Public Library
- Wednesday, January 5, 2022 10:30-11:30 a.m. Clarksville Public Library
- Thursday, January 6, 2022 7:00-8:00 p.m. South Boston Factory Street Brewing Company
- Saturday, January 8, 2022 10:00-11:30 a.m. South Hill Maker’s Market
- Tuesday, January 11, 2022 7:00-8:00 p.m. South Boston Public Library