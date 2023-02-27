Could you perform CPR if your family member needed you? Research shows each minute that CPR is delayed decreases the odds of survival by about 10% and according to the CDC 80% of annual cardiac arrest deaths occur outside of the hospital. Having a bystander perform CPR doubles or triples the chances of somebody surviving. In addition to CPR, an AED increases the survival rate of a patient defibrillated within the first 3 minutes of a cardiac arrest by nearly 95%. AED access is as essential as a fire extinguisher.
Rural settings pose particularly difficult challenges with response for help. Volunteer emergency responders are declining, remote locations are difficult to reach in time and with sporadic cell phone service it is more essential than ever that “neighbors need to help neighbors until help arrives.”
The LKG 911 Community Task force has made progress with addressing so many of these challenges in our rural community. You can do your part by learning CPR skills and be coached through the use of an AED in a FREE medical workshop. Additionally we cover critical first-aid like how to stop a bleed and treat other injuries, which improve the outcome for a victim while waiting for first responders to arrive.
Register for one of our upcoming classes: Tuesday February 28, 7-9PM or Thursday April 20, 10AMNoon at the Lion’s Club, Henrico, NC by contacting Peggy Benton via email pgbenton16@gmail.com or at 252-308-9588. We will also bring the FREE medical workshop to your organization with over 10 students. This workshop provides you the opportunity to practice and there is no testing. Join us to learn practical skills in order to react to a medical emergency and save someone you love.