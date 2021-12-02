16 Teachers Sought for Popular, Work-based Learning Coaching Institute Making its Way from NC Across VA

John Hatchett (right), coordinator and engineering instructor for the Academy for Engineering and Technology (AET), brainstorms with educators as part of the District C Coaching Institute, which teaches how to implement the Teamship model. Hatchett introduced the model— which pairs teams of students with local businesses to solve a real problem—to his AET juniors in 2020 as part of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research’s Next generation Of Work (NOW) program.