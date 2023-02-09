Meck Library Food-for-Fines

Donate canned or boxed foods to pay off your library fines Wednesday, February 1 through Thursday, February 28 during Mecklenburg County Public Library’s Food for Fines Drive. All branches will accept donations during regular hours of operation in February.
The library will deduct $2 from your overdue fees for every unopened, unexpired nonperishable food item donated.
Items in need include soup, cereal, canned meats, peanut butter and pasta
The library cannot accept rusty, dented or unlabeled cans, homemade items, non-commercial canned or packaged items, alcoholic beverages, mixes or soda, expired, opened or used items.
We also welcome donations from those who don’t owe fines.