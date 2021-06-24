Chase City Doctor awarded for exceptional volunteer service

Chase City’s own Randall Suslick, M.D. was honored by the MCV Alumni Association of Virginia Commonwealth University (MCVAA). The MCVAA awarded him over Zoom with the President’s Award for Exceptional Volunteer Service.
As a preceptor for the VCU School of Medicine since 1990, Randall Suslick, M.D., has logged well over 55,000 hours teaching nearly 200 family medicine students through an intensive, 30-day educational experience.
Suslick has been one of the Department of Family Medicine and Epidemiology’s most reliable community preceptors, teaching more frequently than most, with an average of six students per year for one-month family medicine clerkship rotations at his rural Chase City, Virginia, practice where students say they feel like “one of the family.” Remembering the stress of medical school, he facilitates opportunities for students to relax by joining him and his wife for trips on their boat. He introduces them to life in a small-town community by inviting them to attend meetings of civic organizations and having their pictures and bios published in the local paper. He also teaches students about his role as the region’s medical examiner.
Students often share that this experience feels like their first opportunity to practice the skills they have learned in the classroom, that it’s their first time feeling like a “real doctor,” and credit Suslick for that feeling.
In 2020, Matthew Laws, M.D. (M.D.’21/M), completed his family medicine clerkship with Suslick.
“I knew that the hours he took to develop the future physician in me were in addition to the routine paperwork, patient phone calls and various other tasks he had to complete,” he says. “It takes a special love for teaching and altruism to so gladly incorporate third-year medical students into an already busy practice. Dr. Suslick has done just that for many years. He has dedicated his time to shape future physicians and, by doing so, has helped build the foundation for the future of health care in our country."