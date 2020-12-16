Chase City Council discusses zoning amendments

The Chase City Council opened Monday’s meeting with a public discussion on a newly discovered alleyway between Sundae’s and The Pawn Shop. As it is understood, there is currently a fence located around the alleyway. As Paul Jackson began work on updating the fence that has been there for 27 years, a complaint was received by the Town alerting them to this circumstance. The Council made the decision to move this discussion further by passing it on to the street committee to make headway.
A second reading of the amendment to include an 8’ maximum fence height to the town ordinance was approved. Similarly, a new order of business was brought forth to the Council to add a maximum height of 8’ for stacked items in town. It was explained that this issue regards both the safety and the aesthetics of the Town.
B. J. Mull expressed his concern that this height maximum would negatively impact local businesses operating in the town, for example construction businesses that stack necessary materials. He suggested an amendment be made to clarify that the amendment applies to only residential areas, not businesses. The Council approved this amended proposal.
Next, the Council deliberated over an amendment to no longer allow hotels, motels or boarding room style apartments to be built on Main Street. Marshall Whitaker was very opposed to the idea and stated that he thought it would be hypocritical of the town to approve this amendment in the same breath they allow Paul Jackson to begin planning for a possible motel on Main Street. Whitaker was against sending this amendment to the planning committee for any further deliberation.
Hearing Whitaker’s stance, Alden expressed, “It sounds like the what we want is quality. It’s not so much that we don’t want apartments or hotels or motels—that’s not the gist of it. What we want to see is something that is attractive and not a detriment to anyone—nobody feels put off by what they see—that it looks good and is beautiful.”
Whitaker added, “If somebody wanted to take one of these old buildings that we are fussing about right now—that’s about to fall down—and wanted to do something with it, I’d welcome them.”
Alden explained again that the amendment’s purpose is not to restrict what can be built, but rather to act as quality control for what can be built on the Main Street of the town. Ultimately, the Council decided not to take action on the amendment.
The Town will also be contacting the Fire Department to look into regulations that need to be followed for possible fire pit codes. The Council also approved a motion to allow Ft. Pickett to establish a Civil Air Patrol at Chase City Municipal Airport.