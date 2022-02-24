January 2022 Mecklenburg Deeds

Timothy Ray Adams to Nancy A. Rudy, lot 38 Palmer Springs district for $325,000.
Geoffrey Blake Arrington to Freeman R. Jones, lot 44 town of South Hill for $30,000.
Ibrahim A. Badawi to Mostafa Mohamed, lots 34-35 B R Roberts town of Chase City for $10,000.
Stephen W. Bailey to Hometown Orthodontics P LLC, 3 parcels town of South Hill for $97,200.
Mary S. Bantos to William L. Pearce, lot 21 section T Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $108,000.
Benjamin Keith Bass to Glen A. Darch, lots 1-2 Jefferson Point Palmer Springs district for $36,500.
Glenda K. Beales to Vivian F. Cullins, lot 13 section I Lacrosse district for $280,000.
Cornelius W. Bensen, III to Keith Matthew Quinton, lots 11-12 Westview Clarksville district for $649,000.
Sharon Phillips Bradley to WBS Investments, LLC, 2 parcels South Hill district for $59,000.
Brankley Farms, INC to Emily Kathryn Oberholtzer, 2.25 AC Bluestone district for $130,000.
Charles Joseph Buebendorf to Anna Louise Korman, lot 15 section F Lacrosse district for $6,000.
Robert H. Campbell, Jr to Debra Caryl McGanty, parcel 8 16.09 AC & parcel 5A 3.38 AC Buckhorn district for $340,000.
H. B. Coghill to Michael James Overbey, 47.5 AC Clarksville district for $51,900.
Suzanne M. Copenhaver to Richard J. Schulz, lot 37 section E Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $197,000.
Richard H. Cutler, Jr to Timothy D. Powell, 0.20 AC town of South Hill for $5,000.
Linda D. Davenport to Carl Taylor Jenkins, lot town of Clarksville for $200,000.
Michael Allen Dice to Stephen T. Snavely, Jr, lot 35 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $49,000.
Faye C. Driggs to Maxine Gail Carey, 2 AC Chase City district for $25,000.
E&D W RE 808 E Atlantic St. LLC to Wendy’s Virginia, LLC, 0.757 AC town of South Hill for $2,435,000.
Mary Luanna T. Edwards to Frederick A. Wilcox, 1.03 AC lot 1 Clarksville district for $164,000.
Fara Realty A, LLC to Juan Zeballos Rocha, 0.49 AC Chase City district for $53,000.
Cecil P. Fields to H G M & S, LLC, town of South Hill for $25,000.
Fitzgerald Properties, LLC to Russell Alan Bishop, parcels town of Clarksville for $400,000.
Thelma L. Fletcher to 4K Enterprises, LLC, parcel Lacrosse district for $15,000.
M. B. Freeman, Jr. to Karla Gilchrist Saunders, 0.04 AC lot 2 town of South Hill for $225,000.
Marjorie Perkinson Grammer to Roger A. Jacquelin, Sr, lot 11 block B town of South Hill for $200,000.
Donna L. Gregory to Kenneth J. Moody, Jr., 58.72 AC Lacrosse district for $150,000.
Allen K. Griffith, Exor to Cecil L. Bowen, 1.26 AC parcel 5 for $100,000.
Sylvia B. Hall to Braxton S. O’Neal, Jr., parcel Chase City district for $825,000.
Yolanda B. Hargrove to Rakita M. Baskerville, 1.00 AC Lonnie T. Brown Estate Palmer Springs district for $51,300.
Harris Land & Timber Co. LLC to Benjamin Lutz, 3.055 AC lot 5 Chase City district for $9,900.
Paige G. Hayes to Diana F. Zeigler, 3.561 AC Clarksville district for $140,000.
Scottie Henson to Tracy Brian Hogg, lot 126-C & 127-C River Ridge Lacrosse district for $26,000.
Stephen C. Hinzman, Jr. to Derick Lewis, lot 5 Buckhorn district for $23,000.
Hirst Properties, LLC to Larry Michael Rowe, Jr., 0.19 AC town of Clarksville for $319,350.
Jonathan Hite to Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line, 97.00 AC Chase City district for $575,000.
Teresa C. Hudson to David Ramirez, parcel C 2.36 AC Lakes Edge at Rudds Creek Boydton district for $44,500.
Charles Brent Inscore to Maritza Peterson, 1 AC Clarksville district for $75,000.
Steven L. Jones to Regina Harless, lot 44 Lacrosse district for $17,500.
JR’s Country Store, INC to JR Country, LLC, 1 AC Bluestone district for $107,000.
Katherine Axson Keel to Christianville Offices, LLC, 2 parcels town of Chase City for $85,500.
Michael Scott Keeton to Stuart B. Rutledge, Jr., 1.84 AC Chase City district for $81,500.
Kevin A. King to Robert G. Amoss, Jr., 2 parcels lots 34 & 35 Lacrosse district for $10,000.
Ronald O. Lloyd, Sr. to William Gage Elliott, 5 AC Clarksville district for $30,000.
David A. Love to John C. Mese, lot 17 Hicks Hill Lacrosse district for $950,000.
Luape, LLC to Kerr Lake Estates, LLC, 8.22 AC town of Chase City for $670,000.
Michael R. Lyon to William R. Snead, lot 5 section A town of Clarksville for $30,000.
Paul J. Marchigiani to Robert Crenshaw, lot 55 Palmer Springs district for $36,000.
E. Warren Matthew, Co-Tr to Emmett Williams, Jr., unit 35 section A Beaver Creek town of South Hill for $191,000.
Carolyn S. Maurer to Johnny Juan Farley, lot 36 section A Long Branch Shores Lacrosse district for $160,000.
Russell J. Mayes to Matthew Reagan, lot 29 Palmer Springs district for $295,000.
John W. McAden, Jr. to Aaron Gibson, 1.47 AC South Hill district for $10,000.
Michael R. McMillan to Douglas L. Lorbacher, 0.20 AC Palmer Springs district for $5,865.
Michael R. McMillan to Adam Hobgood, 0.69 AC Palmer Springs district for $17,500.
William B. McNabb to William H. Madison, 12.00 AC Boydton district for $488,000.
Mecklenburg County Properties to Laurie Phillips, 10.00 AC Bluestone district for $82,500.
Charles Anthony Montague, Jr. to Clifford Chad Driggs, parcel E 6.83 AC Sandy Ridge Estates Clarksville district for $38,000.
Ray D. Mull to Carl Pasko, 3 parcels Chase City district for $335,000.
Michael Wayne New, Sr. to Stacey A. Rogers, lot 124-A Lacrosse district for $14,500.
Jennifer P. Onofry to James E. Allen, Jr., lot 39 Palmer Springs district for $382,500.
Dennis W. Pauly to Adam Minnick, 6.913 AC lot 12 Buckhorn district for $25,500.
Carlos A. Perez to Hazim Dahir, lot 70 section B Timbuctu Palmer Springs district for $936,000.
Richard Puryear to Ryan M. Hicks, lots 5-7 section 2 town of South Hill for $115,000.
Red Birds of Henderson, LLC to Michael Scott Collins, lots 29-30 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $37,000.
Timothy A. Robinette to Poppa Bears Kettle Corn, parcel town of Chase City for $10,000.
Charles H. Rockewell, Jr. To Kimberly A. Bannister, 1.31 AC Chase City district for $125,000.
Jamethro Rogers to Troy Boyd, lot 1 town of South Hill for $180,000.
Jay B. Rogers to Daniel Pulliam, Jr., 0.40 AC Lacrosse district for $75,000.
Kristi J. Rook to John C. Pearson, 0.41 AC lot 6R town of South Hill for $229,000.
Larry Michael Rowe, Jr. to Matthew Krzywicki, lots 98 & 99 unit 9 section B Clarksville district for $485,000.
August Saccoccio, TR to Hurricane Properties, LLC, lot 1-2 & lot 5-6 Lyndale Shores Clarksville district for $40,000.
August Saccoccio, TR to Carl Glenn Brasher, lot 3 1.71 AC & lot 1.83 AC Clarksville district for $140,000.
Mary Margaret Bell J. Sizemore to David Bennett McCray, 12.18 AC Boydton district for $325,000.
Cynthia Gill Smith to David L. Hite, 2 parcels Lacrosse district for $81,500.
Lawrence W. Stephenson to Carol M. Conner, lot 76-H Lacrosse district for $4,000.
Claude A. Tipton to Darryl A. Emory, lot 55-H Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Noretta M. Tisdale to Irene L. Parrish, 6.0 AC Clarksville district for $23,400.
Annie Sowell Toler to James Bradford Hines, Jr., 2 parcels Clarksville district for $175,000.
Charles Lucas Tripp to Alan C. Veeck, lot 4 Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Kim H. Walsh to Mark A. Griffin, lot 86-G River Ridge Lacrosse district for $225,000.
James Washington to Virginia Home Rental Properties, parcel Chase City for $5,500.
Carolyn J. While to Derek Hazelwood, 3.994 AC town of South Hill for $385,000.
Mark Derek Wells to Martha C. Cline, lot 47 section A Ponderosa Peninsulas Palmer Springs district for $263,000.
Jimmie L. Williams to Dennis L. Langford, 1 AC Chase City district for $45,000.
Richard R. Winans to Nicholas Austin Ponder, lot 50 section B Lacrosse district for $90,000.