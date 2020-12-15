Two organizations express interest in hosting Boydton statue

The Board of Supervisors was saddened Monday night to have to read a resolution honoring the late Mr. Pete Rudd, Jr. Board Chairman Glenn Barbour expressed that while Rudd’s family could not be in attendance of the meeting, they would be presented with the plaque made in his honor.
Pete Rudd, Jr. was commended for his years of service to Mecklenburg County and its citizens while helping develop numerous subdivisions along the shoreline of Lake Gaston through Tanglewood Realty in both Virginia and North Carolina. His work helped to bring tourists and vacationing families to the area. Rudd was elected to serve on the Board of Supervisors in 1988, and continued this service for 12 dedicated years.
Mr. Barbour also led a discussion regarding an update on the statue that the Board previously voted to move. Two interested organizations have contacted the Board: the Sons of the Confederacy and the Town of Boydton. Neither have proposed a site to display the statue as of yet. Barbour asked if the Board would be comfortable tabling this matter until, “[we] see some specifics as to a location and a time-frame.”
David Brankley interjected that he has, “talked to both organizations and I think they are willing to work together on this. If we gave this [statue] to the Sons of Confederacy, the Town of Boydton would work with them to help find a place for it…We may not have to choose between the two.”
The Board agreed to table awarding the statue to either organization until the next board meeting. Both organizations will have until that time to work on finding a placement for the statue. The Board will be moving forward with seeking bids for the movement of both the statue and the base it rests on.
Rather than proceeding with the usual new school update, this month Paul Nichols presented the Board with a video compilation of the development on the new school from month to month. The video is available on the Mecklenburg County Public School’s Youtube page at MCPSboard.
When prompted for questions, Mr. Barbour inquired why MCPS is seemingly going against the advice of Dr. Fauci and the CDC by temporarily moving the schools to all-virtual learning through January 15.
Nichols responded, "We paid attention to the Association of Pediatric Doctors early on when we brought our students back to school—at the elementary level—at the beginning of the year…There were regulations that said we could not have more than 21 students on a 63-passenger bus, so it took rescheduling to work that out.” He continued, “The difference in elementary and secondary students is we can contain each elementary class in one particular space…whereas when you get to middle and high school, unless you are in the position of being able to switch teachers [rather than students]…we are not able to keep them appropriately separated with class schedule changes.”
Nichols added that Mecklenburg schools are looking to resume teaching in-person once it can be done safely.
In other matters, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to recommend the approval of an exception permit application submitted by US Re-Tire, Inc. for a tire storage center. COVID has obviously affected how public hearings are being held, but the Board did bring up two emails that had been received in opposition to the permit. Tom Tanner explained that one of the emails was in opposition due to emission concerns, but that the Board has been assured that it will not really be an issue.
The Board also voted unanimously to approve an ordinance amendment on the revenue share for solar energy projects.