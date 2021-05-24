At 2:47 p.m. Friday (May 21), Virginia State Police Sr. Trooper J.J. Kempo responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred on Route 47, just north of Scotts Crossroads.
According to witnesses, a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on Route 47 and passing traffic on the two-lane highway when it struck head-on a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Impala.
The male driver of the Toyota, Jessy James Green Hawk, 38, of Chase City, Va., and a passenger, Tiffany L. Morris, 37, of South Hill, Va., died at the scene. Neither one was wearing a seatbelt. A 10-year-old male passenger of LaCrosse, Va., was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond. The juvenile succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, May, 22. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Impala, Glynn L. Whitten, 88, of Chase City, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.