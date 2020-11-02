6 wounded, 1 dead in South Hill Sunday morning shooting

On Sunday, November 1 at approximately 1:56 a.m., Deputies received a call from 911 center advising of a shooting that had occurred north of Loves Travel Stop. Deputies were able to learn the address of the shooting was at 18684 Highway One North of South Hill, Va. Deputies arrived on scene and located a victim with a gunshot wound lying behind a vehicle. EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to VCU Hospital in South Hill where the victim died of his injuries
Deputies secured the scene and the Criminal Investigative Division of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and began collecting evidence. Deputies also learned that six additional victims had arrived at VCU Hospital with gunshot wounds
This is currently an active homicide investigation and the victim that is deceased has been transported to Richmond to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with this investigation and may call Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-738-6171 or call Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers toll free at 1-877-676-8477 and any information that is given to crime solvers the person’s name remains anonymous and there is a reward up to 1000 dollars.