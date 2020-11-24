Longwood Speech Hearing and Learning Sevices receives donation from Southside Electric Cooperative

On Thursday November 5, 2020, Longwood Speech Hearing and Learning Services (SHLS) received a donation from Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) that will help equip two Teletherapy Suites. This timely donation comes as the need for virtual therapy service delivery has increased. According to Caitlin Frank, Director of Speech-Language Clinical Education, about 20 percent of SHLS’ clientele receives speech-language services through teletherapy. Frank shared the experience of a SHLS parent who contacted her over the summer desperate for services for her son. Unable to physically bring her son into the clinic setting, her son’s speech evaluation and ongoing therapy services were delivered virtually. Teletherapy has helped some families overcome obstacles related to travel, scheduling, and concerns about COVID-19, enabling SHLS to reach clients wherever they are.
Joy Stump, Community Relations Coordinator at Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC), toured SHLS’ clinic and telepractice suites, and presented the check. During the visit, Stump described how SEC is a member-owned cooperative headquartered in Crewe, Virginia, with additional offices in Powhatan, Altavista, and Dinwiddie. Serving 55,000 homes and businesses in 18 counties across central and Southside Virginia, SEC’s mission is to provide safe, reliable electricity to their members while enhancing the quality of life of the communities they serve and live. Stump explained the seven cooperative principles, including the 7th principle, “Concern for Community.” She noted that the regions served by SHLS align with the counties where SEC has members.
SHLS is extremely grateful for the donation, as it will allow for the purchase of a document camera, and high fidelity microphones and speakers, expanding the amount of services SHLS can provide. The higher quality audio will enhance the clinicians’ modeling of speech and language and their ability to accurately hear subtle variations in clients’ speech. The graduate students in the Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) program at Longwood University complete mandatory clinic hours using telepractice, delivering therapy to clients in Southside Virginia region.
Currently SHLS offers a number of different services including: audiological services, speech-language evaluations and therapy, pediatric feeding therapy, Autism diagnostic testing, an early literacy program for preschool children, training for childcare providers, and Early Intervention services for children birth to age three. Dr. Lissa Power-deFur, SHLS Director and Interim Dean of the College of Education and Human Services commented that “we are so thankful to Southside Electric for this donation that will allow us serve more clients through this high quality telepractice equipment. For more information about the services provided at SHLS, please visit our website at http://www.longwood.edu/shls/ and check out our Facebook page – Longwood University Speech, Hearing & Learning Services (@LUSHLS).