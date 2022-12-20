Local Real Estate Agents Recognized Internationally for Outstanding Achievement

BRACEY — The 2021/2022 real estate market was brisk as home prices and interest rates continued to
rise. The need then and now for knowledgeable, professional real estate agents to skillfully guide their clients through the changing market has never been greater.
EXIT Realty Corp. International recognized its champions for outstanding achievement through that period during the company's international Convention held recently at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort near Jacksonville, Florida.
Beth Smith, Franchisee, Margaret Luongo, Sales Representative and Rebecca Bulluck, Sales Representative with EXIT Town & Lake Realty in Bracey were honored with the Bronze Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
"The real estate professionals who put the needs of their clients first and who can pivot to meet those needs in a changing economy will always succeed," said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International. "It's because of the hard work and dedication of our agents and brokerage owners that EXIT has continued to thrive and expand across the US and Canada. We are proud of their accomplishments, and we extend our best wishes for their continued success. Congratulations to our champions!"
About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com