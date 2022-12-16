Wright wins Industrial Strength Leadership Award

The Virginia Manufacturers Association Political Action Committee (VMAPAC) and Virginia Manufacturers Association (VMA) awarded this year’s VMAPAC Industrial Strength Leadership Award to deserving members of the House of Delegates.
Among the recipients is 61st District Delegate Tommy Wright, representing Amelia, Cumberland, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and part of Lunenburg Counties. Wright is joined by fellow award winners Delegates Byron, Bell, Durant, Gilbert, Ransone, Runion, Greenhalgh, Head, McNamara, and Walker, as well as State Senators Suetterlein, Chase, Kiggans, McDougle, Peake, Reeves, and Stuart.
The VMA Industrial Strength Leadership Award was created by the VMAPAC in 2003 to “recognize Legislators who demonstrate exceptional support for a pro-manufacturing agenda each year during the General Assembly Session, as measured by their voting record”.
The award recognizes the top three vote scoring in both the State Senate and the House of Delegates, measured by the VMAPAC Legislative Competitiveness Scorecard, for their “exemplary commitment to Virginia manufacturing competitiveness”.
“My selection was based on my voting record on legislation that the VMA supported. It shows that our area supports manufacturing jobs in Southside, VA. I am most proud to have the opportunity to advocate for our district so we can have a chance for more manufacturing opportunities in Southside,” said Delegate Wright.
Wright contributed the honor of receiving the award to House Bill, which was introduced to protect and keep natural gas (including propane) in the market for Virginians.
“The bill was stripped to only apply to municipal utilities (Danville, Charlottesville, and Richmond), requiring a 3 year notice to ratepayers if they plan to discontinue their Natural Gas services. I supported this legislation. The VMA appreciated my support to last year's HB 1257 limited version, and they will have that same support this year.”
The VMA’s 80 priority and defensive priority bills were scored this year to determine the percentage of votes cast in agreement with the VMA position. The award is not a blanket endorsement of any candidate or political party; rather, it is an honored designation for a legislator at a specific point in time for all manufacturers, retirees, and allies to recognize.
Delegate Wright scored 91% of the total votes for both the Senate and the House of Delegates.