Mecklenburg jury hands down indictments

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 32 indictments in November. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Kenny Hermsen of South Hill is charged with possession of child pornography, one count of copying/selling child pornography, possession of child pornography having previously convicted two or more times, and one count of copying/selling child pornography having been previously convicted two or more times.
James Patillio of LaCrosse is chargede with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Bernard Winn of South Hill is charged with operating a vehicle under a suspended license.
Steven Brandt of Fork Union, VA is charged with grand theft auto.
Rochell Bejamin of Boydton is charged with nonviolent possession of a firearm having been constituted a non-violent felon within the past ten years.
David Morciglio of Newport News is charged with two counts of forging records.
Rodolfo Adams of Skipwith and Samantha Moorefield of Nelson are charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of breaking and entering, and two counts of possession of stolen property with the intent to sell.
Da’trione Shearin of Boydton is charged with felony malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony first offense.
Michael Timmons of Staunton, VA is charged with one count of grand larceny, one count of breaking and entering, and one count of possession of stolen property with the intent to sell.
Randy Marable, Jr. of Saxe, VA is charged with two counts of grand theft auto and possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Albert Marquez of Laurel, MD is charged with grand larceny and evading a signal from law enforcement.