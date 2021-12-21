What do you get when The Grinch, Santa, Frosty the Snowman, and Buddy the Elf all pile into one fishing boat? A Merry Fishmas!
A group of eight friends continued their Christmas tradition of fishing in costume on the Buggs Island Lake this month. The Sutherland and Ringgold natives have made a habit of bringing Christmas cheer to kids while having some good old fun in the sun at Virginia’ cat-fishing hot spot.
“It started when two of my other friends went fishing at the Clarksville bridge five years ago. They had on Santa Claus hats,” Jonathan Linens, aka The Grinch states. He continued, “Those Santa Claus hats drew a lot of attention on Christmas Eve…people were blowing horns because they liked their Christmas Spirit.”
As Linens puts it, the men got to talking and carrying on, and soon someone had the bright idea that they should dress up as beloved Christmas characters for their trip the next year. One year and a shopping trip later, and the rest is history.
Linens shared their routine so that next year more people can get it on the Christmas fun.
First, the men anchor up at the Lake Motel side of the Clarksville bridge. “We sit there until almost noon, then we pull up to Papa John’s, get a few pizzas, and pass out candy and take pictures.”
After they’ve finished with all the pictures and candy, they make their way to the opposite side of the Clarksville bridge, where they fish until dark.
Linens and the crew aren’t new to the Buggs Island Lake: “we’ve pretty much been fishing at Clarksville our whole lives.” In fact, they’ve competed in several fishing tournaments on the Buggs including the Kerr Lake Ice Bowl Fishing Tournament, which they will be returning for in late January.