Benchmark Community Bank reports year earnings for 2020

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (BMBN), the Kenbridge-based holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, announced unaudited results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 amounted to $2,777,307, or $0.61 per share, compared to $2,556,876, or $0.56 per share, posted for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the year amounted to $10,218,781, an 8.10% increase over net income of $9,452,659 earned in 2019.
Notable Items:
- Net interest income increased by 6.72%, from $28.79 million to $30.73 million, when comparing 2020 to 2019.
- Noninterest income for the year increased from $6.8 million to $7.5 million as the bank’s mortgage demand and financial services business remained strong.
- The bank made almost 1,000 loans, totaling approximately $46.0 million, under the Paycheck Protection Program during 2020. These loans carry a required interest rate of 1.00%, which put downward pressure on net interest margin; however, the bank earned close to $1.5 million in fees from these loans during the year.
- The federal funds interest rate was cut by 150 basis points, to 0.25%, in March. As a result, interest income on federal funds sold declined by $1.09 million when comparing 2020 to 2019.
- A total of $561,920 was provisioned to the loan loss reserve during the year, compared to a provision of $754,368 last year. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of net loans was 0.91% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.92% last December.
- The bank had $1.1 million in foreclosed property as of December 31, 2020, down from $1.9 million one year ago, while non-accrual loans declined from $944 thousand to $535 thousand.
- Interest expense on borrowings, used to support the company’s stock repurchase program, amounted to $259,753 for the year, compared to $196,141 recognized in 2019. Total borrowings were reduced from $5.6 million to $4.9 million as of December 31, 2020.
- A total of 79,515 common shares were repurchased during 2020 at an average price of $16.05 per share. A total of 518,482 shares were repurchased at an average price of $19.83 during 2019.
- An employee stock ownership feature was added to the bank’s 401(k) plan in October 2020, allowing employees to reallocate up to 25% of their 401(k) balance into common stock of Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. The company issued 98,014 new shares as a result of this new plan feature, providing $1.3 million in capital to the holding company. The company had 4,540,592 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020.
As of December 31, 2020, total assets were $870.8 million, an increase of $158.9 million, or 22.3%, over the December 31, 2019 balance of $711.9 million. Over the past twelve months, total loans have increased by $42.1 million, or 7.3%, while total deposits have increased by $150.5 million, or 23.7%.
Shareholders’ equity, net of unrealized gains on investment securities, was $75.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $7.3 million, or 10.8%, over the December 31, 2019 balance of $67.9 million. All capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III regulatory requirements at December 31, 2020.
Key Financial Ratios:
- Return on average equity (ROAE) increased from 13.35% to 14.00% and Return on average assets (ROAA) decreased from 1.36% to 1.31% for the year.
- Yield on loans decreased from 5.58% to 5.37%.
- The bank’s cost of funds decreased from 0.65% to 0.50%.
- Net interest margin declined from 4.49% to 4.25%.
- Current book value of the company is $16.92 per share, up from $15.22 one year ago.
The common stock of Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol BMBN. Any stockbroker can assist with purchases of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.
Benchmark Community Bank, founded in 1971, is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA. It is the company's sole subsidiary which operates seventeen banking offices throughout central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Additional information is available at the company’s website, www.BCBonline.com.