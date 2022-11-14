District 5’s Congressional incumbent Bob Good (R) has won out over newcomer Joshua Throneburg (D).
Good garnered 65 percent of the vote (7,236) to Throneburg’s 35 percent (3,869).
Chase City’s Mayor Alden Fahringer has run unopposed and was elected for a second term. He received 464 votes. The town’s council had three open seats and four candidates. Incumbents James Bohannon and Brenda Hatcher ran alongside LaTrisha McCargo—who ran for School Board in 2020—and first-time candidate Rex Bruce. The top three candidates were James Bohannon with 288 votes, Brenda Hatcher with 327 votes, LaTrisha McCargo with 324 votes. Rex Bruce received 222 total votes.
South Hill’s Ward 2 race was too close to call at first, but official results now show that the top three that will be joining South Hill’s town council are Mike Moody, Ashley Hardee and Michael Smith. Longtime council member and current Vice Mayor Mike Moody and newcomer Ashley Hardee tied with each receiving a total of 339 votes. Smith was only one vote behind with 338. Alex Graham wasn’t far behind with 334 votes, but will not be joining council as there were only three seats. Jackie Hinman received a total of 210 votes.
Lillie Feggins-Boone has held onto her seat in Ward I with an overwhelming 231 votes. Write-in candidate Wade Crowder received 15 votes.
Clarksville’s elections held no surprises as Vice Mayor Bruce Woerner was elected Mayor with 504 votes.
Incumbents Danny Pittard and Chris Clarke ran unopposed for re-election alongside Rick Buchanan to fill the three available seats. They received 423, 381, and 390 votes respectfully.
Clarksville held a special election where Robert Dennis, who was appointed to fill Mike Sizemore’s council seat in 2021, ran unopposed. Dennis received 462 votes.
There were no surprises in LaCrosse either as Jeffrey Edmonds, G. Bryant Thomas, and Joseph Curtis were re-elected to the town’s council with 75, 98, and 63 votes after running unopposed.
In Boydton, first-time candidate Christopher Starke has won the mayoral race with 6 votes over council member Bill Thompson. They received 79 and 73 votes respectively. The three unopposed incumbents for Boydton’s town council received the following amount of votes: Cherry— 117, Coleman— 127, and Worley — 119.
Matthew Dunn will hold on to his seat on the School Board representing District 6. Dunn beat out opponent Joshua Spence 242 to 189. Dunn currently holds the seat after Rob Campbell resigned earlier this year.