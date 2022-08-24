Mecklenburg County Deed Transfers through July 2022

Tony Bradley Anderson to Russell E. Jackson for 2 parcels in the Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Gus L. Andrews, III to William G. Buck, Jr. for parcel C 1.30 acres in the Clarksville district for $34,000.
Roy L. Bastian to Donald R. Henkel for lot 1 Farris A. Jaber section 1 in the Palmer Springs district for $20,000.
Betty L. Beaubien to Ramona Thornton West for 4.83 acres in the Chase City district for $145,000.
Donald R. Blanton to Donald R. Blanton for lot 47 Hawk’s Nest Point in the Lacrosse district for $133,821.
Co-Executor David Adrian Boaz to Paul J. Quinn for 0.41 acres in the Town of South Hill for $252,000.
Allan B. Bonner, III to Scott C. Senecal for lot 7 section T Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $104,600.
Seth H. Bowen to Mohammad J. Rajput for 2 acres in the Clarksville district for $8,000.
Bryan A. Boyd to Celina Mae Robinson for lot 122-M River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $27,500.
Joseph L. Boyd to Timothy Samuel Cooke for 15.5 acres in the County of Mecklenburg for $22,000.
Ralph W. Bragg, Jr. to Randall K. Kope for $19.30 acres parcels 500 & 600 Cuscowilla in the Boydton district for $39,039.
Corrinia J. Brantley to Timothy Ray Adams for lots 34-36 section B block 6 Oak Hill Park in the Bluestone district for $72,100.
Amanda L. Brunson to Neil Bertelsen for 5.00 acres in the Clarksville district for $115,900.
Marianne M. Bubblier to Benito Hernandez for lot 15-C Holly Grove Estates in the Lacrosse district for $25,000.
Gerald C. Burnett to Antonio Cunha for 65.12 acres in the Clarksville district for $375,000.
Robert Milton Carlton to Annie Lee Anderson for 9.86 acres in the Boydton district for $50,000.
Winslow Harry Chase to Jermaine R. Carroll for a lot in the Town of Chase City for $6,500.
Jamie Childress to Keyshae Simmons for lot 37 section F Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $247,000.
Joseph F. Church to Malcolm J. Bridgeforth for lot 1 0.521 acres in the Lacrosse district for $130,000.
Linda Carol Cicero to Sylvia K. McCann for 1 acres in the Town of Lacrosse for $32,000.
George M. Clark to James Joseph Hayes for 19.63 acres in the Buckhorn district for $579,000.
Jacqueline C. Clayton to Vincent Costello for 2 parcels River Ridge in Mecklenburg County for $20,000.
Jeremy W. Coleman to Clayton C. Bryant, Jr. for 2.17 acres lot 3 tract 10 in the Clarksville district for $10,082.
Queen Jiggetts Coleman to CMH Homes, Inc. for parcel P-1 & parcel P-2 in the Clarksville district for $20,866.
Thomas C. Coleman, IV to Joan Jantzen Kister for lot 7 in the Town of Boydton for $225,000.
Cross Country Distributors, Inc. to Bernard Nelson Davis for part of lot 4 section 35 in the Town of Chase City for $9,000.
Sandra Simmons Crump to David B. Slater, Jr. for lot 2 Nonnie P. Simmons 85 acres in the Boydton district for $252,500.
Renita E. Dandridge to Walter Alexander Hernandez for 22.50 acres in the South Hill district for $50,500.
Judith J. Davis to William Dennis Hill for lot 95-M River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $5,000.
Dawghouse Flips, LLC to Shirley A. Bullock for 0.333 acres in the Town of Chase City for $112,781.
Lawrence Monroe Dean, Jr. TR to Amet Karagoz for lot 129-F River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $95,000.
Steven Ellithorpe to Trent W. Gwaltney for 5 acres in the Buckhorn district for $45,000.
Darryl Emory to James W. Mundy for lot 75-C Coyote Village River Ridge for $11,200.
Jenus W. Evans to Curtis L. Merritt for a lot in the Lacrosse district for $52,300.
Steven H. Evans to William M. McConnell for lot 163-L Leisure Village River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $7,000.
FAQ, INC. to Elysian, LLC. for a lot in the Town of South Hill for $189,900.
Dale R. Fillenwarth to Brendan Straley for lots 18-25 block D in the Town of Chase City for $225,570.
Lawrence W. Fleming to Michael Fleming for lot 27 Grace Stone Estates in the Clarksville district for $390,000.
Edward Lee Fowlkes to KOPMGMT for 1 acre in Chase City for $34,500.
Landrum A. Gentry, Jr. to Curie Clark for parcel A 0.81 acres in the Buckhorn district for $170,000.
David Germano to Matthew B. Stoupa for tract A lots 21 & 21A Portside in the Lacrosse district for $150,000.
Grantland D. Gray to Christina O. McCamy for lots 4-6 block 5 unit 2 Fairview in the Bluestone district for $7,500.
Otha C. Greenwood, Jr. to Caviness Jordan, LLC for parcels 145.28 acres in the Clarksville district for $850,000.
Denise W. Gunn to Jacob Scott King for lots 229-231 B Cuscowilla in the Boydton district for $25,000.
Robert Guzewicz to James A. Metheny for 21.356 acres in the Clarksville district for $61,750.
GWP Developers, LLC to Union Level Land & Timber, LLC for 422.99 acres in the Boydton district for $1,650,000.
Kimberly Halsted to Joseph S. Bradley for lot 4-D Deer Chase River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $4,000.
Kimberly Halsted to Joseph S. Bradley for lot 3-D Deer Chase River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $5,400.
William Hammond to Swanson Glenn Younger for lot 3-6 block 1 Green Acres in the Town of Chase City for $140,000.
Robert E. Hawthorne, SP Comm to David L. Hite for 90.69 acres in the Bluestone district for $110,000.
Irow Hector, Jr. to Alma Gregory Fuller for a lot in the Town of Chase City for $45,000.
John D. Hightower, Jr. to John W. Boyd, Jr. for 44.92 acres in the Buckhorn district for $140,000.
William D. Hill to Richard D. Fetter for lot 68-L River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $17,000.
Matthew K. Hite to Shammah Burton for lot 20 section S Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $165,000.
Donald J. Inscoe to Howard C. Saunders, Jr. for lot 23 section D Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $268,000.
Inter Metro Properties Limited to Rosemyr Corporation for 3 tracts 3.94 acres in the Lacrosse district for $350,000.
Karen Vitek Jackson to Carrie Darlene Elliott for lot 85-L River Ridge Lacrosse district for $32,000.
Jerry Chad Jenkins to Eric Lee Davis for 2 parcels in the Chase City district for $150,000.
William H. Jones to RB Real Estate, LLC for 1.56 acres in the Town of Clarksville for $80,000.
Kettle Holdings, LLC to Council D. Bryan, Jr. for 0.5 acres in the Town of Boydton for 318,000.
LBD Properties, LLC to Japsahib, LLC to Japsahib, LLC for parcels in the Town of Chase City for $1,256,251.
Justin Leitzel to Cori Amelia Gahagan for 8.829 acres in the Clarksville district for $503,000.
Betsy H. Leslie to James A. Bullock, Jr. for lots 56-59 E L Davis subdivision in the Town of Clarksville for $165,000.
Meriwether Fielding Lewis, Jr. to Gust C. Panos for 2.70 acres lots 92-94 block C unit 8 Roanoke Point in the Clarksville district for $31,000.
Charles E. Lowder, Sr. to Marjorie Santoro for lot 12 Mooresville Park in the Bluestone district for $350,000.
Robert L. McCoy to Andrew J. Karl for lot 25-M Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $215,000.
Mary Elizabeth Covington McDade to Bernard L. Rose for lots 24-28 & 31 Bald Eagle Cove in the Bluestone district for $66,000.
Donald Earl McNew to Michael W. Kitchen for lot 106-L River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $28,000.
Freeman C. Metcalf to David J. Ott for 12.71 AC in the Palmer Springs district for $215,000.
David S. Mills to McFarland Investments, LLC for lot 120 section A Westover in the Town of Chase City for $23,000.
Stephen M. Mirch to Guy Bartlett Derrenbacker for lot 63 in the Lacrosse district for $270,000.
Thomas E. Moore to Walter L. Pillow for lot 62 unit 9 section B Roanoke Point in the Clarksville district for $550,000.
Willard Clifton Morgan, Jr. to Wilbourne Land Investments, LLC for a lot in the Boydton district for $140,000.
William D. Murphy, III to Gregory Delgozzo for a lot in the Town of Clarksville for $49,500.
Saleem I. Naviwala to Freeman R. Jones, Jr. for lot 45 Hollydale in the Town of South Hill for $585,000.
Randolph Bartlett Nixon to Mohammad Mehrani for 2 parcels in the South Hill district for $80,000.
William S. Nunn, TR to Nancy J. Horovitz for a parcel in the Town of Clarksville for $380,000.
William N. O’Neill to Martin P. McNulty for a lot in the Town of Clarksville for $360,500.
Bobby Lewis Pearce, Jr. to Kathy P. Drumwright for 2 parcels in the Town of South Hill for $95,000.
Perry Family Partners III, LLC to VAMAC, INC for parcels in the Town of South Hill for $264,890.
Thomas Plaster to Nathan Michael Sequist for lot 110-B Buffalo Village River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $10,000.
Danny M. Porter to Bradley J. Larson for lot 16 Thomas S. Martin in the Lacrosse district for $305,500.
Tinamarie Propes to Gregory Delgozzo for 1.37 acres in the Town of Chase City for $38,000.
Executor Deiliah Miller Rasmussen to Peter Cieslak for lot 60-E & 61-E River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $130,000.
Jamethro Rogers to Flossie Yvonne Watkins for lot 2 in the Town of South Hill for $165,000.
William Scott Rolfe to Michael Hughes for lots 46-47 section 2 Holiday Shores in the Clarksville district for $35,000.
Georgie C. Rudd to Christopher S. Baird for 1.90 acres in the Lacrosse district for $225,000.
Seth E. Twery, P. C. TR to Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance for 1.78 acres 6-D-1 & 6-C-A in the South Hill district for $97,200.
Wayne Settle to Cam Brooks Driskill for lot 30-E Tanglewood Shores in the Lacrosse district for $3,000.
Seven, LLC to Microsoft Corporation for 2 parcels in the Town of South Hill for $1,700,000.
Patricia E. Shepard to Mauro A. Mele for lot 85-E section Eagle Village in the Lacrosse district for $45,000.
Mary Alice Nelson Spruill to Vicky C. Malay for parcel Town of Clarksville for $365,000.
Sean Christopher Stanley to Raymond R. Knapp for lot 134-D River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $35,000.
Evan Stembridge to Dylan B. Stembridge for 1.0 acres & 2.0 acres in the Chase City district for $150,000.
Preston Strickler to James Randolph Bass for lots 47 & 48-I Indian Village River Ridge in the Lacrosse district for $52,500.
Joseph Summa to David P. Williams for 0.72 acres in the Town of Chase City for $240,000.
John A. Terry, Sub TR to George Brown for lot 2 Fox Run in the Lacrosse district for $155,000.
The South Hill Community Development to GWP, LLC for 0.19 acres in the Town of South Hill for $50,000.
Robin Montgomery Thomas to Freeman Companies, LLC for lot 1 0.69 acres in the Lacrosse district for $19,700.
David Wagstaff to Chester L. Wagstaff, II TR for 2 tracts in the Boydton district for $269,483.
Jeffrey B. Weinstein to Robert Charles Lawson for lot 17 0.902 acres Long Branch Shores in the Lacrosse district for $1,425,000.
Betty S. Wesson to Marah Mae Taylor for a parcel in the South Hill district for $500.
Dora E. West to Michael A. Little for lots 5-7 in the Town of South Hill for $190,000.
Kathleen Joann Whitehead to Paul J. Hawkins for the 1.18 acres in the Boydton district for $9,000.
Williams Craft, INC to Luanna Campbell Bowen for lot 58 Roanoke Point unit 7 section D in the Clarksville district for $357,000.
Julian W. Williams, Jr. to Williams Craft, INC for lot 58 Roanoke Point unit 7 section D in the Clarksville district for $35,000.
Clyde Allen Wilson to The Rosemyr Corporation for 3.11 acres in the Lacrosse district for $270,413.
Joel Allen Wilson to The Rosemyr Corporation for 1 acre in the Lacrosse district for $110,000.
Christine M. Zito to Steven Bradley Biegert for parcel A 6.08 acres in the Boydton district for $37,000.