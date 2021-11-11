Crush Cancer 5K & Costume Contest Raises $10,000 to benefit Mecklenburg County Cancer Association

The Crush Cancer 5K & Costume Contest raised a total of $10,000 to be donated to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association (MCCA). The first annual event, held October 30, encouraged participants to gather at the Tobacco Heritage Trail in Boydton dressed in costume to run or walk a 5K.
Trophies were awarded to the top three male and female fastest runners: Richard Ferguson, Ali Saab, and Martijn Broeders (male) and Lillian Beatty, Isabella Beatty, and Eveline Broeders-Wilke (female). Runners up received medals in various age range categories. A total of 120 participants completed the 5K, including in-person and virtual walkers/runners.
Angela Blue, a former Chase City resident, planned the event in memory of her mother, Debbie Blue Winn, who passed away from complications related to ovarian cancer in 2020. “My mom was a fun-loving, fitness-minded person who loved doing as much as she could for others and her community,” Blue shared. “Planning this event in her memory seemed like the perfect way to honor her while financially supporting cancer patients right here in Mecklenburg County.”
The MCCA was established in 2006 to provide a channel through which the generosity of county residents, businesses, and others can financially assist cancer patients within Mecklenburg County in their efforts to combat cancer. “Cancer is a disease that doesn’t discriminate,” said Shelley Snead, co-treasurer for the MCCA. “But not everyone can afford medications, gas money to and from treatments and lost income from time missed at work.” Snead says the money raised from the Crush Cancer 5K & Costume Contest will go directly to local individuals battling cancer so that they won’t need to choose between the essentials needed to fight this costly disease.
A major portion of funds raised came from sponsorships, with top sponsors Karin Kuhn, Realtor (affiliated with Coldwell Banker Advantage), Trustworthy Cycle Supply, and United Country Virginia Realty each contributing $1,000 as part of a “Ghoulish Gold” sponsorship. “Silverstitious” sponsors were Antioch Baptist Church, Castle’s Butcher Shop, Hite’s Clothing, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, and Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home. “Boo-Ronze” sponsors were Benchmark Community Bank, Debbie’s Drive-In, and Jeff’s Paint & Body Shop LLC. Additional funds were raised by online and in-person donations, as well as purchases of raffle tickets with prizes donated by several local businesses. Blue would like to thank all sponsors, donors, volunteers and participants for making this first annual event a success.
Save the date for next year’s Crush Cancer 5K & Costume Contest on October 29, 2022.