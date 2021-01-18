Clarksville Blood Drive on February 1

American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive on Monday, February 1 at the Clarksville Community Center. It is being sponsored by St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. The blood drive will run from 1 o’clock to 6 o’clock. We have had to cancel our last two blood drives and would like to show our support for this one. At this point the Red Cross is down over 100,000 pints due to Covid. If you are able to give you may either call the American Red Cross at 1- 800-733–2767 Or go on to redcrossblood.org. The need is critical. They will take no walk-ins and take precautions prior to you entering the building. Thanks for your consideration.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg facility closes as regional jail struggles with COVID cases
- Confederate Monument being relocated to Boydton graveyard
- Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and EMPOWER Broadband Aid in Formation of New Broadband Association
- MCPS delays return to face-to-face until January 25
- Chase City 2020 Christmas Home Decorating Contest winners
- Mecklenburg County Libraries closed to public
- Chase City Council looking to change meeting time
- South Hill resident graduates from James Madison University
- SVCC Partners with M.C. Dean for Apprenticeship Program
- Southside Health District expands COVID-19 vaccination to “Phase 1b” recipients
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.