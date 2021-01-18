Clarksville Blood Drive on February 1

American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive on Monday, February 1 at the Clarksville Community Center. It is being sponsored by St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. The blood drive will run from 1 o’clock to 6 o’clock.  We have had to cancel our last two blood drives and would like to show our support for this one. At this point the Red Cross is down over 100,000 pints due to Covid.  If you are able to give you may either call the American Red Cross at 1- 800-733–2767 Or go on to redcrossblood.org.  The need is critical. They will take no walk-ins and take precautions prior to you entering the building. Thanks for your consideration.