Due to the break down of the South Hill Enterprise's printing press yesterday evening, this week's edition of The News-Progress will be hitting stands later than normal; the paper will not be available Wednesday morning. Staff is working hard to fix the issue as quickly as possible in order to get the physical copies out to our loyal readers.
In the meantime, please direct your attention to our E-Edition located on thenewsprogress.com. If you haven't set up your E-Edition yet, you can do so on our website or by calling the office at (434) 447-3178. We thank you for your understanding and patience at this time.